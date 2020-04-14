Staying in with the Lions: Bo Scarbrough

We caught up with Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough to see what he's been up to while staying in and staying safe. Scarbrough is finishing his college degree online in Alabama.

Favorite TV shows to binge watch?

Blacklist and Ozark

Favorite meal to cook at home?

I have a BBQ grill, so lots of chicken and steak

Best at-home workout?

I have a personal BFR, which is all tension with bands. There are no weights and it really works on my lower-body strength and balancing.

Best social media follow?

Desi Banks

Last person you Face Timed?

I just got off the phone with one of my closest friends.

Favorite book?