TWENTYMAN: Why final week of preseason is important for roster battles

"We trust him," quarterback David Blough said of Kennedy after his four-catch, 61-yard performance in Pittsburgh. "You go out there and it's been third down a couple times and he's made guys miss and he's done a phenomenal job being the guy you can count on when you need a play to be made."

The way Kennedy's played throughout practice and in the preseason should make for some interesting conversations when the Lions talk about the receiver room on the 53-man roster. Tyrell Williams has been good throughout camp, and he and quarterback Jared Goff have built some chemistry, but after that there really aren't any locks outside of rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond, who is likely the return man on special teams. Kennedy has stood out over more established names like Breshad Perriman and Geronimo Allison both in camp and in the preseason games so far.

"I like Tom," Campbell said Monday. "Let's see where this goes. He's still competing, but I'll tell you what, what you see is what it is. He just makes plays. We're getting to the point now where you want to find guys you can trust. You want guys you can trust. We trust Tom Kennedy right now."

The Lions plan to expand Kennedy's role on special teams this week to see if he can be even more valuable to the 53-man roster. Campbell said there is heavy competition going on in the receiver room this week.