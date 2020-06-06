O'HARA: Ragnow listening and learning from Lions teammates

Lions players and coaches have not been at the team's Allen Park headquarters for the offseason program. Meetings have been conducted by Zoom, with most players at their offseason homes, as was the case with Ragnow and Harmon for their Friday media sessions.

Ragnow expects there to be a different, and more personal, dynamic among players when they have face-to-face discussions. He doesn't want to lose the momentum from what they have started

"It needs to continue," Ragnow said. "That's a thousand percent. It can't stop here. In person it'll be good. I can't believe how many raw emotions I felt through a web cam this week, but in person I imagine it's going to be even more.

"I'm looking forward to those discussions. I think it'll be good. I think us as white people need to get comfortable being uncomfortable so we can figure out this issue. I'm sure there's going to be some uncomfortable moments – some learning, some understanding.

"In the end, it's got to be all for the positive and all for change. I look forward to being able to hug some guys. Obviously it'll be corona style, so we'll see how that'll be.