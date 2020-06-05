Update from the Detroit Lions on the re-opening of team facilities

The Detroit Lions plan to begin Phase 1 of our employee return-to-work protocol with a limited number of employees on Wednesday, June 10. This applies to both Ford Field and the Allen Park training facility. Our staff across all departments have worked diligently while remote and we are appreciative of our hard-working employees. Several committees have been preparing for this phased approach to resume our operation to ensure employee safety is the priority. The NFL Off-Season Program for players remains in a virtual state and our coaching staff will continue to operate as we have over the past several weeks.