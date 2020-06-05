Harmon talks about his experiences with racism & social injustice

Harmon expressed his love for the country that's given him the opportunity to play in the NFL, but also shared personal experiences of racism at the hands of police officers, the conversations he's had about racism with his own children, and his thoughts on what the NFL can continue to do to usher in real change.

"What matters right now is trying to find ways to change and being in the moment right now," he said. "Trying to make sure we get justice for George Floyd for Ahmaud (Arbery) for Breonna Taylor, that's where the focus has to be right now. That's what we're focusing on obviously as an organization.

"How can we help the community out? How can we make sure we do our job to make sure police officers are held accountable, district attorneys are held accountable to this social inequality that we're dealing with as a society.

"The narrative has to stay the same and focus on what is the problem? The problem is police brutality, social injustice and just racism, and if we can just focus there, and not try to put it on anything else, that's when the change will really occur.