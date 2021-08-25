O'HARA: Okudah learning the value of having a short memory on the field

"You've got to take every play as its own play," he said. "Don't try to compound plays. That's how you have snowballs, avalanches, trying to compound bad plays, and it leads to another one.

"It's something I have to work on. It's something that A.P. (secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant) and A.G. (defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) have talked about -- having a short memory.

"A lot of great players have played this game. Having a short memory, trying not to take everything so personal. Just be able to be ready to make the next play."

Okudah didn't brush away the bad play on Johnson or pretend it didn't happen. He owned up to it with head coach Dan Campbell on the sideline.