7 takeaways from DC Aaron Glenn's media session

6. Glenn had a good line when asked about getting to the 53-man roster next week. He said it's his job to make it hard for Holmes and Dan Campbell to get down to 53 by developing his players and making those roster decisions difficult on defense. Glenn said he wants it to be hard to sit in the room over the weekend and determine who they are going to cut, and he thinks he succeeded in that.

7. Glenn is excited about what veteran Romeo Okwara can do switching to outside linebacker in his base 3-4 defense. Glenn thinks Okwara's ability to play in space is a lot better than he gets credit for. He also said Okwara's ability to get to the quarterback (Okwara led Detroit with 10.0 sacks last year) is awkward sometimes, but that's what makes him good. He said some coaches would try to coach the awkwardness out of a player, but in Okwara's case, that's what makes him the player he is. He's going to let him be who he is because he makes plays that way.