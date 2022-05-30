O'HARA: Harris wants to give Lions his best wherever he lines up

May 30, 2022 at 08:48 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Will Harris has made the rounds in the secondary in his first three seasons with the Detroit Lions, but one thing hasn't changed as he prepares for his fourth season.

Wherever he plays, Harris will give the Lions the best he has.

For now, that means playing cornerback in the 2022 season. Harris started out as a safety when the Lions drafted him in the third round in 2019.

He played all 16 games the first two seasons with 11 starts -- six as a rookie, and five in 2020. He played all 17 games last season but was switched to cornerback in nickel coverage situations.

Harris has worked hard in the offseason on and off the field to prepare to play cornerback.

"At this point I'm doing whatever I'm asked," Harris said. "From last year, I've been able to move around a little bit -- be able to play different spots on the field.

"I'm in my playbook. I'm still learning safety, learning cornerback, nickel -- all of that.

"Whatever they want me to do, that's what I'm going to do."

He had a good moment in last week's OTA practice with a diving interception near the sideline.

"We were in a two-minute situation," Harris said, explaining the play. "My mindset is to keep everything in front of me -- live to fight another down.

"They tried me deep. It's just DB pride -- go get the ball."

For Harris, there are elements that are the same regardless of where he lines up in the secondary. That makes the switch to full-time cornerback somewhat smoother.

"To me, playing DB is playing DB," he said. "I was able to get a lot of exposure to it at the end of the season last year.

"I was playing strictly corner. I feel comfortable at it. It's another spot where I think I can continue getting better. I can continue to learn all the intricacies.

"Playing corner, wearing that hat, being out in more space, facing some of those guys on the outside -- I love it.

"It's pure competition out there. I love it. That's where you want to be. You just like to compete."

As his playing log shows, Harris has been a durable player for the Lions. He has played all 49 games, with 28 starts combined between safety and cornerback.

He is part of the core of young players intent on changing the Lions' fortunes.

"Everybody in this building has the same goal," he said. "That's the culture we have in this locker room. We pride ourselves on that.

"We all hold each other accountable as players."

