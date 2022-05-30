O'HARA: Harris wants to give Lions his best wherever he lines up

For Harris, there are elements that are the same regardless of where he lines up in the secondary. That makes the switch to full-time cornerback somewhat smoother.

"To me, playing DB is playing DB," he said. "I was able to get a lot of exposure to it at the end of the season last year.

"I was playing strictly corner. I feel comfortable at it. It's another spot where I think I can continue getting better. I can continue to learn all the intricacies.

"Playing corner, wearing that hat, being out in more space, facing some of those guys on the outside -- I love it.