O'HARA: All signs point to Sewell taking a big jump in development

Sewell was only 20 as a starter for the Lions on opening day last season.

Sewell's rookie year was a learning experience in a number of ways. He was able to apply those lessons in his offseason workouts to prepare for his second season.

He worked at right tackle all through the offseason and training camp in 2021, then switched to left tackle – his position at Oregon – for the first eight games when Decker went out with an injury. Sewell went back to right tackle when Decker returned.

"The year I had, I went from right to left tackle with all those battles," Sewell said. "It helped me improve my muscles and my muscle memory – kind of just flipping the switch."