Barnes looking to stand out in tough competition at LB

He knows the competition for jobs and roles will be tight in the linebacker room right up until final cut day.

"I can be out of here if I don't put in the right work and don't perform on the field," said Barnes, a fourth-round pick by the Lions last season. "Last year, you're drafted and they get you in and they know you're getting better and you have to elevate your game a little bit throughout the whole season.

"Now, it's just you have to come and perform or you won't be here and that's been my mindset, 'What can I do to get better each and every day? What can I do to show that I'm a new person this year?'"