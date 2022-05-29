What to expect from Lions' defense in Glenn's second year as coordinator

"It was more players instead of just true scheme. I always go back and watch college and see what they were doing and Alim was always in this zero technique," Glenn said. "But once he came here and I started seeing how athletic he was, or watching Levi at the Senior Bowl and seeing him be able to penetrate, shoot gaps, attack his technique – now that's a huge word that I want you guys to understand.

"I say attack technique. I don't want you guys to think that we're just running up the field. That's not who we are and that's not what we're going to do. But it is a more aggressive style of defense and I want to be able to take advantage of every player, their ability as much as I can."

It will look a little different defensively in Detroit this year, but the continuity of having Glenn back on the sideline is something that has his players on that side of the ball fired up.