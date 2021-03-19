Goff on coming to Detroit: 'This is where I'm supposed to be'

When the Los Angeles Rams told quarterback Jared Goff he was being traded, he was obviously disappointed at first.
But Goff said Friday that disappointment lasted about two minutes. Then he spoke to new Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, and it was a breath of fresh air.
"It was immediate, 'OK, this is where I'm supposed to be. This is how it's supposed to go down,'" Goff said Friday during his introductory press conference in Detroit.
Goff was traded to the Lions, along with two first-round picks (2022 & 2023) and a third-round pick this year, for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
"It was very immediate that I was very excited about this opportunity," Goff said.
That's not to say Goff won't being playing with the extra motivation that comes with being traded.
"I think it builds that chip on your shoulder a little bit," Goff said. "I won't lie about that."
Goff is coming off a 2020 season for the Rams where he completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,952 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, leading the Rams to their fourth straight winning record and playoff appearance. But the Rams opted to go in a different direction after a divisional round playoff loss to Green Bay.
That means Goff, who grew up in California, went to college at Cal, and played his entire professional career up to this point in Los Angeles, gets a fresh start.
After spending this week in Detroit and going downtown to dinner a couple nights, Goff said it's been a change he never knew he needed until now.
"I didn't know much about Detroit," he said. "Being down there and seeing all the stadiums on the same block, and everything is really close, it's a sports town, and being able to play in a sports town is special. It's something I'm excited about. I know football is key here and I plan to make it a winner."
Goff, 26, was quick to point out in Friday's press conference, when asked about being part of a perceived rebuild with the Lions, that he doesn't view his current situation like that.
"I don't see it as that at all," Goff said. "It takes the right pieces to win, but it can happen in one offseason. It's going to take a lot of hard work and I think that's the challenge I'm most excited for is the challenge of bringing this team and bringing this city and bringing this culture back to what it should be.
"I know it won't happen overnight. I know it won't happen in a week. It won't happen in a month. But it can happen pretty quickly. It takes the right people and they're doing it the right way. All I've heard about (Lions owner) Sheila (Ford Hamp) and everything she's done since she got to take over in May, it's really been a special thing so far."
View photos of Lions QB Jared Goff's arrival at Allen Park.
In that regard, Goff views the trade to Detroit as a terrific opportunity to deliver a consistent winner to the City of Detroit.
"It's really the opportunity," he said. "Ultimately to be in a place that has wanted that for so long and has been close, but hasn't been able to get over the top for a variety of reasons.
"I plan to put us over the top. My job is to be the quarterback of this team and put us over the top and get to the playoffs and win multiple playoff games and a championship.
"I'll give everything I got every day. I think here, and what I've learned about this city, is that's all they ask for. Just give them everything you got because that's what these people do."
Goff is one of only three active quarterbacks (Tom Brady & Matt Ryan) to throw for at least 3,800 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of the last four seasons. He's won two playoff games in his career, and guided the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018.
He's got a pretty good offensive line in front of him in Detroit, a promising young running back trio, a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson and a wide receiver group that's still being retooled.
If Holmes and Co. can find some pieces to improve a defense that's been the biggest weakness the last couple seasons, Goff certainly has confidence in his ability to bring a winner to Detroit sooner rather than later.
It's something Campbell has confidence in too.
"What he brings to the table is plenty enough," Campbell said of Goff. "This guy is going to give us the ability to win games. I love his quiet confidence. I know he's hungry. Man, we're thrilled to have this guy."