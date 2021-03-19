Goff on coming to Detroit: 'This is where I'm supposed to be'

In that regard, Goff views the trade to Detroit as a terrific opportunity to deliver a consistent winner to the City of Detroit.

"It's really the opportunity," he said. "Ultimately to be in a place that has wanted that for so long and has been close, but hasn't been able to get over the top for a variety of reasons.

"I plan to put us over the top. My job is to be the quarterback of this team and put us over the top and get to the playoffs and win multiple playoff games and a championship.

"I'll give everything I got every day. I think here, and what I've learned about this city, is that's all they ask for. Just give them everything you got because that's what these people do."

Goff is one of only three active quarterbacks (Tom Brady & Matt Ryan) to throw for at least 3,800 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of the last four seasons. He's won two playoff games in his career, and guided the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018.

He's got a pretty good offensive line in front of him in Detroit, a promising young running back trio, a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson and a wide receiver group that's still being retooled.

If Holmes and Co. can find some pieces to improve a defense that's been the biggest weakness the last couple seasons, Goff certainly has confidence in his ability to bring a winner to Detroit sooner rather than later.

It's something Campbell has confidence in too.