Lions 2021 NFL Draft picks set

The NFL awarded 36 compensatory picks to 17 clubs.

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks. Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.

The Lions were not among those teams awarded compensatory picks. It's the fifth straight season Detroit hasn't been awarded a compensatory pick, but that could change next year with players like Kenny Golladay potentially signing elsewhere this offseason.

With the announcement of the compensatory picks, the 2021 NFL Draft order is now set.

New Lions general manager Brad Holmes will have six picks at his disposal this year, including the No. 7 overall pick. The Lions have a selection in each of the first two rounds, with two picks in the third and a selection in the fourth and fifth rounds. Detroit currently does not have a pick in the sixth or seventh rounds.