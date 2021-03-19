Lions sign unrestricted free agents DE Charles Harris and RB Jamaal Williams

Mar 19, 2021 at 06:40 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agents DE Charles Harris and RB Jamaal Williams. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Harris spent the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons after playing his first three NFL seasons (2017-19) with the Miami Dolphins, who selected him with the 22nd overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He has appeared in 54 career games (nine starts) and has tallied 78 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss.

Williams comes to Detroit after spending the first four seasons of his career (2017-20) with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him in the fourth round (134th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of BYU. In 60 career games (20 starts), Williams has rushed 500 times for 1,985 yards (4.0 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. He has also added 122 receptions for 961 yards (7.9 avg.) and eight receiving touchdowns in his career.

Related Content

news

Lions re-sign LS Don Muhlbach

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have re-signed LS Don Muhlbach.
news

Lions acquire QB Jared Goff via trade with Los Angeles Rams

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have acquired QB Jared Goff and undisclosed draft selections from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Matthew Stafford.
news

Lions acquire DL Michael Brockers via trade with Los Angeles Rams

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have acquired DL Michael Brockers from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for an undisclosed draft selection (physical pending).
news

Lions re-sign LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have re-signed LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.
news

Lions sign DE Romeo Okwara to contract extension

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed DE Romeo Okwara to a contract extension.
news

Lions sign free agent TE Josh Hill

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they have signed free agent TE Josh Hill
news

Lions sign free agent WR Tyrell Williams

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have signed free agent WR Tyrell Williams.
news

Lions announce roster moves

news

Lions tender three exclusive rights free agents

news

Lions announce 2021 coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday the team's 2021 coaching staff.
news

Lions hire Antwaan Randle El as wide receivers coach

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have hired Antwaan Randle El as the team's wide receivers coach.
Advertising