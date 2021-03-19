Lions sign unrestricted free agents DE Charles Harris and RB Jamaal Williams

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agents DE Charles Harris and RB Jamaal Williams. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Harris spent the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons after playing his first three NFL seasons (2017-19) with the Miami Dolphins, who selected him with the 22nd overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He has appeared in 54 career games (nine starts) and has tallied 78 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss.
Williams comes to Detroit after spending the first four seasons of his career (2017-20) with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him in the fourth round (134th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of BYU. In 60 career games (20 starts), Williams has rushed 500 times for 1,985 yards (4.0 avg.) and 10 touchdowns. He has also added 122 receptions for 961 yards (7.9 avg.) and eight receiving touchdowns in his career.