Lions sign unrestricted free agents DE Charles Harris and RB Jamaal Williams

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agents DE Charles Harris and RB Jamaal Williams. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Harris spent the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons after playing his first three NFL seasons (2017-19) with the Miami Dolphins, who selected him with the 22nd overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He has appeared in 54 career games (nine starts) and has tallied 78 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss.