O'HARA: Decker looking to give his input as Lions' offseason begins

The Lions have built a solid offensive line through the draft and free-agent signings. Decker was one of the original members of the unit as a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2016.

Center Frank Ragnow, a first-round pick out of Arkansas in 2018, made the Pro Bowl in 2020.

"I think our position had a really good year," Decker said. "I would say in the last five years, this is the best we played consistently.

"I think I had a really good year. I think I was one of the best tackles in football. I wasn't going to say that during the season. The season is over now."

Decker spoke highly of Meyer as a potential NFL coach. He did not endorse him as a candidate for any job including with the Lions.

"He's one of the best in the business," Decker said. "I don't know what that transition would be like. Some coaches transition from college to the NFL and do really well,. Others, not necessarily.