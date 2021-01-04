Okudah reflects on adverse rookie year, expects to be full go for offseason

Okudah came to Detroit this offseason as the No. 3 overall pick, which comes with a lot of responsibility and expectation.

Okudah went through some highs and some lows his rookie season before ending the year on injured reserve. He was a reserve and a starter at times, and finished playing nine games and allowing 38 completions on 50 attempts (76 percent completion percentage) for 579 yards and a score. Opposing passers had a 112.0 passer rating when throwing at him in 2020. He was very strong as a tackler and in the run game, but overall, those coverage numbers are on the disappointing side.

"I think 2020 was definitely a year of growth," Okudah said. "Really, since I've been playing football, just my most adverse year with everything I had to go through, me myself and as a team. I know for me personally, it was just a different year. Just having to deal with injuries, and obviously you want to win more when you're a competitor. Obviously, you want to play better from that perspective. It was really hard to come to terms with just not playing to the standards of the City of Detroit and what they expect to see out there.