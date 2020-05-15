O'HARA: Davis welcomes increased competition at linebacker

There are some new faces in the linebacker room to push with.

Veterans Jamie Collins Sr. and Reggie Ragland were signed in the offseason. Collins is more of a pass rusher and should have no significant impact on Davis' status.

It's a different story with Ragland. He has been primarily a run defender since coming into the league as a second-round draft pick by Buffalo in 2017. He spent three seasons with the Bills and last year with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

"I wouldn't say it produces a chip," Davis said of adding potential competition to his primary position as an inside linebacker. "It produces excitement. These are guys who are very highly touted linebackers. I've been watching them for a long time in the NFL. I'm excited, honestly, to have them in the room with me.

"We've been bouncing ideas off each other, seeing what each other knows and continuing to develop relationships with each other. It's an exciting group to be part of."

Davis is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season and play more to his 2018 level, when he had 100 tackles, with 10 for loss, 10 quarterback hits and six sacks. He missed five games last season with injuries and dropped to 63 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss and only five quarterback hits.