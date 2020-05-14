Lions offseason questions: Games to look forward to

The NFL released the 2020 schedule a week ago, giving us all a chance to sit back and look it over for division games, exciting matchups and yearly traditions.
So which game are you looking forward to most? That's the question I posed to the Detroitlions.com crew. Here's what they had to say:
Tim Twentyman: Week 4 vs. New Orleans Saints
This game comes after two division games to open the season (vs. Chicago and at Green Bay), and a trip to the desert to face an Arizona team expected to be strong offensively under second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.
In this Week 4 contest, the Lions host a Saints' offense that scored the fourth most points in the league last year. How much has the Lions' defense improved from a season ago? How will they close off the first quarter of their schedule? Will Detroit head to their Week 5 bye week with some momentum, or will they have to regroup?
It's a great early test to see where the team stands after the first month of the season.
Mike O'Hara: Week 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
So many reasons, so many questions, so many thoughts.
For starters, I pick Lions-Bucs in the next-to-last game of the season with the thought that the season will begin on time, as scheduled. That's most important for all of us, not just for playing football games.
I want to see if Tom Brady is playing better for the Bucs at age 43 than he did last year in his 20th season with the Patriots at age 42.
Will the Lions be playoff contenders and playing meaningful games in late December? I think they will, and if they are, the atmosphere will be electric for this game. It could set up a huge matchup against the Vikings the next week in the final regular-season game.
And I want to see what Matthew Stafford does in a big game against Brady. They've never had a meaningful matchup late in the season. The way Stafford embraced Darrell Bevell's offense last year before going out with a season-ending back injury makes me think he'll do just fine.
Tori Petry: Week 3 at Arizona Cardinals
It's time to settle the tie. Things didn't go so well for the Lions opening the season in the desert last year, but much has changed since. Kyler Murray has had a full season with Kliff Kingsbury under his belt, and the Cards managed to add DeAndre Hopkins to what was already an improving offense.
After two straight division games to open the season, it will be interesting to watch what should be a strengthened Lions defense up against that high-powered Arizona offense.
Editor's Pick: Week 1 vs. Chicago Bears
As long as the season is able to start as planned, there's nothing better than a home opener against a division rival.