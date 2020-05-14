Lions offseason questions: Games to look forward to

Mike O'Hara: Week 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

So many reasons, so many questions, so many thoughts.

For starters, I pick Lions-Bucs in the next-to-last game of the season with the thought that the season will begin on time, as scheduled. That's most important for all of us, not just for playing football games.

I want to see if Tom Brady is playing better for the Bucs at age 43 than he did last year in his 20th season with the Patriots at age 42.

Will the Lions be playoff contenders and playing meaningful games in late December? I think they will, and if they are, the atmosphere will be electric for this game. It could set up a huge matchup against the Vikings the next week in the final regular-season game.

And I want to see what Matthew Stafford does in a big game against Brady. They've never had a meaningful matchup late in the season. The way Stafford embraced Darrell Bevell's offense last year before going out with a season-ending back injury makes me think he'll do just fine.

Tori Petry: Week 3 at Arizona Cardinals

It's time to settle the tie. Things didn't go so well for the Lions opening the season in the desert last year, but much has changed since. Kyler Murray has had a full season with Kliff Kingsbury under his belt, and the Cards managed to add DeAndre Hopkins to what was already an improving offense.

After two straight division games to open the season, it will be interesting to watch what should be a strengthened Lions defense up against that high-powered Arizona offense.

Editor's Pick: Week 1 vs. Chicago Bears