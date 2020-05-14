Stafford healthy, ready to get back to football

Stafford said he's thrown this offseason with wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola, rookie running back D’Andre Swift, rookie receiver Quintez Cephus and second-year tight end Isaac Nauta.

"I feel great," he said. "I'm not worried about going out there and playing. If we could put the pads on today and go play, I would do it. I think my teammates know, the guys that have been with me, seen me throw it around, I'm as good as I've been the last couple years physically and I feel fine."

With his three top receivers back from last season, tight end T.J. Hockenson expected to make a big jump in production in year two, the additions the offense has made, and then the comfort level that comes with being in the second year of Bevell's system, the expectation is for this Stafford-led Lions offense to be explosive in 2020.