Familiarity with coaches & schemes should help new Lions fit in

"For instance, Chase Daniel who has a West Coast background – he's been in that system for a while so the vernacular from 'Bev's' (offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell) to the stuff that he knows, that transition is going to be quicker," Patricia said. "He's going to be able to pick the information up faster.

"So when we're in that situation, we're looking for some depth at the quarterback position, a guy that we're familiar with (Daniel played for division rival Chicago the last two seasons and was in Philadelphia when Lions DC Cory Undlin coached there), a guy that we think helps us and fits our needs, plus on top of that, he's not going to spend all that time trying to learn the language – because it really is like learning a new language I think when you change systems. He's going to be able to pick up the information a lot faster. That is definitely maybe one example of where that comes into play for guys that have some background in it, and it does help."