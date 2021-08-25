TIM AND MIKE: August 25 practice observations

Aug 25, 2021 at 03:39 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

The end: This is the last day for daily Tim & Mike practice observations as the Lions begin their regular season preparations next week, with only the individual portion of practice open to the media. We hope you got something out of the observations and learned a little bit more about your football team along the way. – Tim Twentyman

Red zone: The Lions worked through their red-zone stuff Wednesday, and quarterback Jared Goff was particularly sharp in one period. He completed 4-of-6 passes for four touchdowns, with a wrong route run by the pass catcher on one incompletion. Goff threw two touchdown passes to running back D'Andre Swift, who had a second strong practice in a row, and one each to T.J. Hockenson and Kalif Raymond. – Tim Twentyman

Slam Dunk: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus followed up a leaping catch in the end zone with a slam dunk over the crossbar. The dunk was an acrobatic move. The Detroit judge gave him a 9.9. – Mike O'Hara

Working in space: During a special teams portion of practice, outside linebackers coach Kelvin Shepard and senior defensive assistant Dom Capers were off on the other field with outside linebackers Romeo Okwara, Trey Flowers and Charles Harris working on drop techniques and playing in space. DC Aaron Glenn is going to be creative with his looks and bring pressure from all over. That should be fun to watch. – Tim Twentyman

Another day: Another handful of catches by wide receiver Tom Kennedy. From the first day of camp through the end, Kennedy has caught passes and run them out. He's been a model of consistency. – Mike O'Hara

Quick response: Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant wasn't happy with the energy and effort coming from his secondary midway through practice and he let them know about it. How did his players respond? On the very next play, safety Will Harris went high and got a defection on a ball intended for Hockenson in the back of the end zone. – Tim Twentyman

Small skirmish: The offense and defense got into a bit of a skirmish at the end of practice Wednesday. I didn't see the instigators from my vantage point, but it took some time to break up, and there were some guys on the ground. No injuries and no big deal. Just some emotional competition boiling over a bit. – Tim Twentyman

Hands on ball: The defense hopes for a lot more hands on footballs this season. They only had seven interceptions all of last season. Amani Oruwariye picked off David Blough in a team drill and AJ Parker stepped in front of a Tim Boyle pass for the pick in a later team period. – Tim Twentyman

