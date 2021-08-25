Lions vs. Colts: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions play their final game of the 2021 preseason this Friday, Aug. 27, when they host the Indianapolis Colts at 7:00 p.m. EDT. This will be the Lions' final game before the regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 12. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: FOX 2
- Play-by-play: Brandon Gaudin
- Analyst: Herman Moore
- Sideline Reporter: Dannie Rogers
Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.
Postgame: Watch LIVE press conferences immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on www.DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube. Hear from head coach, quarterback and star of the game.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.
PREGAME ACTIVITIES
Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.
Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Detroit Lions Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3 beers, $2 hot dogs and $2 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!
View photos of the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders performing during the Lions game against the Bills on Friday August 13, 2021.
PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP
Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.
Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.
FOLLOW
Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.
For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels: