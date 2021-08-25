Lions vs. Colts: How to watch, listen and follow

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.