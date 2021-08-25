7 takeaways from OC Anthony Lynn's media session

3. Running backs coach Duce Staley has done a fine job developing that room, according to Lynn, and Lynn likes the fact that those backs have responded to coaching and are making the decision as to who might be the third back behind Swift and Jamaal Williams a tough one. Lynn admitted entering camp he thought it would be an easy decision, but he credited some of the young backs for stepping up, playing well and making it tough.

"That third running back spot is very competitive right now," he said.

4. It's been a really nice competition between Tim Boyle and David Blough for the backup quarterback job, according to Lynn. He thought it was a tough spot last week for Boyle starting against Pittsburgh's first-team defense, but also praised Blough for coming in and doing what he did leading scoring drives in the second half against the Steelers' reserves. Something tells me Friday might weigh heavy on the decision.