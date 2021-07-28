O'HARA: Brockers working to be part of 'new era' in Lions football

"I didn't want all that," Brockers said. "I just wanted to come in, work hard, and really gain a lot of trust of the guys just from my work ethic and show them what I've been doing and what I learned.

"If there's any little knowledge I can give the guys, I'll share it. I didn't come in to 'roo roo' and say I'm a captain. I want to come in, work my butt off and show these guys why they brought me here."

Brockers checks a lot of boxes – good experiences and bad – on his NFL resume. Collectively, they make him a good sounding board for any player in need of help navigating the often hazardous waters that are part of life in the NFL.

Brockers entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick by the Rams – then in St. Louis – in 2012. Brockers had a solid career with the Rams. He missed only six games as a nine-year starter, playing 138 games with 136 starts.