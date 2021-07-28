Swift has opportunity to play big role in Lions' offense

D'Andre Swift knows nothing in this league is given, and everything is earned. That's the attitude the young Detroit Lions second-year running back has after Wednesday's first practice of the training camp acclimation period.

"My mental approach is the same," Swift said. "I'm not expecting nothing and working for everything. Whatever role they see fit for me is the role I've earned."

The Lions and new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn are hoping the role Swift carves out for himself turns out to be a big one.