TIM AND MIKE: July 28 practice observations

Acclimation period: Teams are required to conduct the first four days of training camp in an acclimation period that looks more like an offseason OTA or minicamp practice with helmets and without pads and contact. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this time is all about getting the players' legs under them before the pads are on next week. Campbell said players will get only about 40 reps between their three teams (first, second and third) and the starters will probably only see about 16 reps per practice. – Tim Twentyman