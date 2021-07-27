training-camp-news

5 things to watch: 2021 training camp

Jul 27, 2021 at 08:32 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions begin training camp this week, marking the official start of the first season for new general manager Brad Holmes and new head coach Dan Campbell. The team will go through a four-day acclimation period starting Wednesday, but the pads are expected to come on early next week, and then we're off and running.

There's been significant changes in Allen Park with the hiring of Holmes and Campbell, the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to LA for Jared Goff and draft picks, and the retooling of the roster that's turned over significantly from last season.

With the start of camp brings new hope that this year will be different from the last, and the groundwork for that starts on the field this week. There's a lot to take in at training camp, but here are five things I'll be watching out for early on in camp:

Lions arrive for 2021 training camp

View photos of Detroit Lions players arriving for 2021 training camp.

Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 13

Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) Arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 13

Detroit Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) Arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 13

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike (75) Arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 13

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike (75) Arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 13

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) Arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 13

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Thedford (49) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 13

Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Thedford (49) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 13

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions corner back AJ Parker (41) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 13

Detroit Lions corner back AJ Parker (41) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 13

Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 13

Detroit lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 13

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 13

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) arriving at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on July 24, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
1. Defensive changes

New defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn takes over a Lions' defense that set franchise records last season for most points and yards allowed in a single season. It will be no easy task for Glenn to turn things around right away, but the good thing is there's lot of room for improvement.

Glenn helped take New Orleans' secondary from one of the league's worst to one of its best as the defensive backs coach for the Saints the last five seasons. It will be interesting to see what kind of impact Glenn can have on players like Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Tracy Walker and Will Harris in Detroit's secondary early on.

Glenn is switching to a base 3-4 defense, though it should be noted that teams are in sub-package defense about 70 percent of the time these days. His defense is expected to be more aggressive than the previous regime. Detroit has a number of new pieces on that side of the ball they hope can make an immediate impact.

2. Goff impact

For the first time since training camp back in 2008, someone other than Stafford will be the quarterback of the Lions.

Goff, 26, is a two-time Pro Bowler who took the Rams to the Super Bowl just three seasons ago. He's spoken openly about how the trade has fueled him and left a bit of a chip on his shoulder. He's out to prove his doubters wrong. Holmes believes there's a lot of good football left in Goff.

Goff should have a good offensive line in front of him, a nice tandem in the backfield in D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, and a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson to throw to. The receiver corps is a bit of a question mark, but there's potential there, too.

This week we start to see what Anthony Lynn's offense will look like with Goff at the helm.

3. How good can this offensive line be?

The evaluation of the offensive line really begins when the pads come on next week and we can start to see how things develop in the run game and how much better this unit can be protecting the quarterback. Those first padded pass-rush drills between the offensive and defensive lines will be must-watch in camp.

The Lions believe they solidified their offensive line with the drafting of Penei Sewell No. 7 overall in this year's NFL Draft. He slots in at right tackle and joins Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow and Halapoulivaati Vaitai to form Detroit's expected starting five upfront. It's a talented group with terrific depth behind it, and is projected to be one of Detroit's real strengths this season if they stay healthy.

All eyes will be on Sewell when the pads come on and we get into some competitive periods. He was one of the best o-line draft prospects to come out in years, and the Lions were able to get him at No. 7. If he's as good as advertised, this unit could be special.

4. Who emerges at receiver?

Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman are two veteran receivers signed this offseason to help fill the vacancies left by Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. leaving in free agency. Williams has been a 1,000-yard receiver in this league, and Perriman is coming off back-to-back 500-yard receiving seasons, but neither player has been a true No. 1 receiver for their team.

Quintez Cephus is back after a promising rookie campaign, and Detroit drafted Amon-Ra St. Brown out of USC in the fourth round of this year's draft. St. Brown has a chance to make an immediate impact in the slot.

Can Williams be a No. 1-type player? Can Perriman put it all together for a breakout season? How good can St. Brown be in Year 1? There are a lot of questions for the Lions wide receivers, and we should start to get some of the answers soon.

Meet the Detroit Lions roster

View photos of the Detroit Lions roster heading into 2021 training camp.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Allison Geronimo (18) during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)
1 / 91

Detroit Lions wide receiver Allison Geronimo (18) during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
2 / 91

Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
3 / 91

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)
4 / 91

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 91

Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)
6 / 91

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
7 / 91

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
8 / 91

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (91) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (91) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown (27) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
10 / 91

Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown (27) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Evan Brown (63) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 91

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Evan Brown (63) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Bryant (86) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 91

Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Bryant (86) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 91

Detroit Lions kicker Randy Bullock (4) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 47-7 (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 91

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 47-7 (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Detroit. The Vikings defeated the Lions 37-35. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 91

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Detroit. The Vikings defeated the Lions 37-35. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 91

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell (96) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Jashon Cornell (96) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Glendale, AZ. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 91

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Glendale, AZ. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
20 / 91

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 91

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions cornerback Quinton Dunbar (1) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
22 / 91

Detroit lions cornerback Quinton Dunbar (1) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Corn Elder (29) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
23 / 91

Detroit Lions cornerback Corn Elder (29) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 91

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (84) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Nov. 6, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 91

Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (84) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Nov. 6, 2017 in Green Bay, Wis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 47-7 (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 91

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 47-7 (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 47-7 (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 91

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 47-7 (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Gilbert (45) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 91

Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Gilbert (45) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)
30 / 91

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) During Off Season Workout Phase 3 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)
31 / 91

Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen as a member of the Houston Texans during the 2020 season
33 / 91

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen as a member of the Houston Texans during the 2020 season

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Detroit lions defensive end Charles Harris (53) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 91

Detroit lions defensive end Charles Harris (53) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during an NFL football game against the Washington football team on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in Detroit. The Lions defeated the Washington Football team 30-27. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 91

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during an NFL football game against the Washington football team on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in Detroit. The Lions defeated the Washington Football team 30-27. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jake Hausmann (40) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 91

Detroit Lions tight end Jake Hausmann (40) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Evan Heim (64) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 91

Detroit Lions guard Evan Heim (64) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Joel Heath During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)
38 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive end Joel Heath During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit. The Texans defeated the Lions 41-25. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 91

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit. The Texans defeated the Lions 41-25. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Alijah Holder During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)
40 / 91

Detroit Lions safety Alijah Holder During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Godwin Igwebuike During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)
41 / 91

Detroit Lions safety Godwin Igwebuike During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive line Drake Jackson during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
42 / 91

Detroit Lions offensive line Drake Jackson during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 91

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)
44 / 91

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
45 / 91

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)
46 / 91

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive line Tommy Kraemer during rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
47 / 91

Detroit Lions offensive line Tommy Kraemer during rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 91

Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 91

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Robert McCray during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
50 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive end Robert McCray during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 91

Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)
53 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Dedrick Mills (36) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 91

Detroit Lions running back Dedrick Mills (36) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit. The Texans defeated the Lions 41-25. (Detroit Lions via AP).
55 / 91

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2020 in Detroit. The Texans defeated the Lions 41-25. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. The Colts defeated the Lions 41-21. (Detroit Lions via AP).
56 / 91

Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 in Detroit. The Colts defeated the Lions 41-21. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Detroit. The Packers defeated the Lions 31-24. (Detroit Lions via AP).
57 / 91

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Detroit. The Packers defeated the Lions 31-24. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
58 / 91

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit, MI. The Saints defeated the Lions 35-29. (Detroit Lions via AP).
59 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive end Julian Okwara (99) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit, MI. The Saints defeated the Lions 35-29. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
60 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)
61 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike during Rookie Mini Camp in Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Detroit. The Vikings defeated the Lions 37-35. (Detroit Lions via AP).
62 / 91

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Detroit. The Vikings defeated the Lions 37-35. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
63 / 91

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions defensive tackle Darrin Paulo (66) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
64 / 91

Detroit lions defensive tackle Darrin Paulo (66) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
65 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
66 / 91

Detroit Lions wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during training camp practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on September 2, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
67 / 91

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during training camp practice at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on September 2, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Bobby Price (47) during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)
68 / 91

Detroit Lions safety Bobby Price (47) during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Brian Price during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)
69 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Brian Price during Phase II Workouts at Allen Park. 2021 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Detroit. The Vikings defeated the Lions 37-35. (Detroit Lions via AP).
70 / 91

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Detroit. The Vikings defeated the Lions 37-35. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions wide receiver Damion Ratley (17) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
71 / 91

Detroit lions wide receiver Damion Ratley (17) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
72 / 91

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
73 / 91

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
74 / 91

Detroit lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 23, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
75 / 91

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 23, 2020. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Mini Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
76 / 91

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Mini Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Logan Stenberg (71) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
77 / 91

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Logan Stenberg (71) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).
78 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, TN. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Sage Surratt During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)
79 / 91

Detroit Lions wide receiver Sage Surratt During Off Season Workout Phase 2 (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 47-7 (Detroit Lions via AP).
80 / 91

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 47-7 (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau (43) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
81 / 91

Detroit lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau (43) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Detroit. The Packers defeated the Lions 31-24. (Detroit Lions via AP).
82 / 91

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Detroit. The Packers defeated the Lions 31-24. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Thedford (49) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
83 / 91

Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Thedford (49) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Detroit Lions via AP).
84 / 91

Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 47-7 (Detroit Lions via AP).
85 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 in Detroit. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 47-7 (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Running Back Michael Warren (46) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
86 / 91

Detroit Lions Running Back Michael Warren (46) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)
87 / 91

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during OTAs at Allen Park. (AP Photo)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
88 / 91

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
89 / 91

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during Lions OTAs at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
90 / 91

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during Lions Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matthew Wright (5) during Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
91 / 91

Detroit Lions kicker Matthew Wright (5) during Minicamp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI. 2021 (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
5. Campbell coaching style

Campbell is a former player, as are a number of the coaches on his staff, so there's been a little different tone to practice. Campbell won't ever ask a player to do something he wasn't asked to do himself. There's a respect factor that comes with that.

We saw a ton of competitive periods in OTAs and minicamp where players were pitted against one another and even coaches against coaches at times. It gets the competitive juices flowing a bit and breaks up the monotony of practice. Campbell said he wants competition to be involved in everything the players do while at work.

Campbell is high energy, and it will be interesting to see how that translates to the practice field in camp.

