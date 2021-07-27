5 things to watch: 2021 training camp

3. How good can this offensive line be?

The evaluation of the offensive line really begins when the pads come on next week and we can start to see how things develop in the run game and how much better this unit can be protecting the quarterback. Those first padded pass-rush drills between the offensive and defensive lines will be must-watch in camp.

The Lions believe they solidified their offensive line with the drafting of Penei Sewell No. 7 overall in this year's NFL Draft. He slots in at right tackle and joins Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow and Halapoulivaati Vaitai to form Detroit's expected starting five upfront. It's a talented group with terrific depth behind it, and is projected to be one of Detroit's real strengths this season if they stay healthy.

All eyes will be on Sewell when the pads come on and we get into some competitive periods. He was one of the best o-line draft prospects to come out in years, and the Lions were able to get him at No. 7. If he's as good as advertised, this unit could be special.

4. Who emerges at receiver?

Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman are two veteran receivers signed this offseason to help fill the vacancies left by Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. leaving in free agency. Williams has been a 1,000-yard receiver in this league, and Perriman is coming off back-to-back 500-yard receiving seasons, but neither player has been a true No. 1 receiver for their team.

Quintez Cephus is back after a promising rookie campaign, and Detroit drafted Amon-Ra St. Brown out of USC in the fourth round of this year's draft. St. Brown has a chance to make an immediate impact in the slot.