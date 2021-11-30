O'HARA: Breaking down the Lions' remaining six games

Week 16 at Falcons

They beat the Giants, Jets, Dolphins, Jaguars and the Saints for their five wins. A win is a win, and the Lions would take any one of them, but the Falcons aren't an unbeatable powerhouse. Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts has 45 catches and a TD with an average of 14.7 yards per catch. He is just getting started.

Ranking in Final 6: No. 6.

Lions' win formula: Play good, solid ball. The Falcons have had a way of coming apart. That's mostly why the Lions beat them last season.

Week 17 at Seattle

The Seahawks used to be able to beat you on offense or defense -- whatever it took. Now they can't do it with either. They're likely to miss the playoffs for only the second time since quarterback Russell Wilson arrived in 2012.

Ranking in Final 6: No. 5.

Lions' win formula: Get an early lead and keep the pressure on Wilson. Getting him back from the hand injury that caused him to miss three full games did not provide the lift that was expected.

It's a winnable game for the Lions.

Week 18 vs. Packers

Despite playing on only nine good toes -- I've always wanted to write that line -- Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still the best. He showed that again in taking the Rams apart with his arm, legs and brain Sunday night. Packers management has built a team with depth, and there's a star to lead it.

Ranking in Final 6: No. 1.