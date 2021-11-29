KEY QUESTIONS: What is the injury update on Swift?

Where does Campbell want to see his offense improve the most?

The Lions rank 30th in points per game (15.8), only ahead of Jacksonville (15.7) and Houston (14.9). Detroit is one of just six teams in the NFL who average less than 200 passing yards per game (194.6), so Campbell said that's where he wants to see the biggest improvement over the final six games.

"The details of what we do in the passing game need to drastically improve," he said.

He talked about splits, route depth and route running overall as being key areas where he'd like to see improvement, especially against more of the zone defenses the Lions have faced recently.

After watching the tape, were the six holding calls that went against his team on Thanksgiving properly called?

Campbell said three of the holding calls he attributed to quarterback Jared Goff for leaving the pocket and putting linemen in bad leverage positions, though he did make the point that his players upfront still have to keep their hands inside and disengage to avoid the penalty on those.