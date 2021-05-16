TIM AND MIKE: Rookie minicamp observations

Arm talent: The NFL restricted how many tryout players teams could bring in for rookie minicamp to just five guys, so the Lions didn't have a quarterback in camp this weekend. Instead, offensive quality control coach and former San Diego State quarterback Tanner Engstrand played the position Sunday, and I have to say he was pretty impressive. He threw a couple touchdown passes in a 7-on-7 period, including a beautiful long ball to wide receiver Javon McKinley. Engstrand did throw one interception to safety Nick Pickett. – Tim Twentyman

Off the edge: One reason the Lions drafted linebacker Derrick Barnes in the fifth round was because of his versatility. He was an outside pass rusher for two years at Purdue, and moved to the middle his senior year. On one play Sunday he lined up outside a tight end's right shoulder, got into the backfield with a quick move, then cut to his right to pursue the ball carrier. – Mike O'Hara