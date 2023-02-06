O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 6

2018: G Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame, by Colts.

Highlights: All-Pro three times and a Pro Bowler all five seasons. A player of Nelson's quality would add another building block to an offensive line that is already good.

Bottom line: Nelson was the right pick at the time for the Colts. QB Josh Allen went to the Bills at No. 7 and LB Roquan Smith to the Bears at No. 8. Three quality picks in a row.

2017: S Jamal Adams, LSU, by Jets.

Highlights: Played three seasons with the Jets, then three with the Seahawks after a trade. Made All-Pro once and three Pro Bowls. Limited to one game in 2022 because of an injury.

Bottom line: A good pick by the Jets, but Adams forced a trade after three seasons. The next two players taken – WR Mike Williams and RB Christian McCaffrey – would have been quality picks.

2016: T Ronnie Stanley, Notre Dame, by Ravens.

Highlights: In the year that quarterback Jared Goff was drafted first overall, Stanley was the first offensive lineman off the board and one of two taken in the top 12. (Jack Conklin was second). A full-time starter when healthy and All-Pro in 2019. Stanley has missed 31 games in the last three seasons.