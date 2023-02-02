TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 3 observations

Griddy sighting: Thursday was red zone day for the National Team, and UNC Charlotte receiver Grant Dubose (6-2, 204) had a really good day in both 1-on-1s and 7-on-7s. He made a diving catch in the back of the end zone on a 7-on-7 that drew a lot of praise from teammates and the crowd. Dubose got up, spun the ball and did the Griddy down the end line. He has a nice frame and good feet to excel in the red zone.

Pick & near pick: Illinois safety Sydney Brown had an interception and nearly another one in a couple red zone drills for the National Team. Brown certainly has a knack for finding the football. He had six interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown this past season. Don't the Lions have an Illinois safety on the roster with a knack for picking the ball off?