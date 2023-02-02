TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 3 observations

QB Play: It was a pretty unimpressive week overall for the quarterback group. In more than a decade covering the Senior Bowl I can't ever remember more open receivers missed by the signal callers. TCU's Max Duggan was the best of the bunch, but it was a pretty underwhelming performance overall for the quarterback group here in Mobile.
TE Speed: Oregon State's Luke Musgrave, who's been the best tight end this week, recorded a top speed of 20.5 miles per hour during Wednesday's American Team practice. That was on par with some of the top receiver and defensive back times. Not bad for a 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end.
Big leg: Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer recorded the best average hang time, distance and height at the Senior Bowl since 2018. His longest punt on the week was 74.3 yards. Jack Fox has the punting job locked down in Detroit, but Baringer will likely find himself on a NFL roster following the draft.
Griddy sighting: Thursday was red zone day for the National Team, and UNC Charlotte receiver Grant Dubose (6-2, 204) had a really good day in both 1-on-1s and 7-on-7s. He made a diving catch in the back of the end zone on a 7-on-7 that drew a lot of praise from teammates and the crowd. Dubose got up, spun the ball and did the Griddy down the end line. He has a nice frame and good feet to excel in the red zone.
Pick & near pick: Illinois safety Sydney Brown had an interception and nearly another one in a couple red zone drills for the National Team. Brown certainly has a knack for finding the football. He had six interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown this past season. Don't the Lions have an Illinois safety on the roster with a knack for picking the ball off?
Gronk spike: Purdue tight end Payne Durham, who coincidentally wears No. 87, made a terrific red zone catch Thursday between two defenders for a touchdown. He lost his helmet in the process but hung on to the ball, got up and did his best Rob Gronkowski impression with a monster Gronk spike.