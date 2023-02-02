TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 3 observations

Feb 02, 2023 at 02:47 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

QB Play: It was a pretty unimpressive week overall for the quarterback group. In more than a decade covering the Senior Bowl I can't ever remember more open receivers missed by the signal callers. TCU's Max Duggan was the best of the bunch, but it was a pretty underwhelming performance overall for the quarterback group here in Mobile.

TE Speed: Oregon State's Luke Musgrave, who's been the best tight end this week, recorded a top speed of 20.5 miles per hour during Wednesday's American Team practice. That was on par with some of the top receiver and defensive back times. Not bad for a 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end.

Big leg: Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer recorded the best average hang time, distance and height at the Senior Bowl since 2018. His longest punt on the week was 74.3 yards. Jack Fox has the punting job locked down in Detroit, but Baringer will likely find himself on a NFL roster following the draft.

Griddy sighting: Thursday was red zone day for the National Team, and UNC Charlotte receiver Grant Dubose (6-2, 204) had a really good day in both 1-on-1s and 7-on-7s. He made a diving catch in the back of the end zone on a 7-on-7 that drew a lot of praise from teammates and the crowd. Dubose got up, spun the ball and did the Griddy down the end line. He has a nice frame and good feet to excel in the red zone.

Pick & near pick: Illinois safety Sydney Brown had an interception and nearly another one in a couple red zone drills for the National Team. Brown certainly has a knack for finding the football. He had six interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown this past season. Don't the Lions have an Illinois safety on the roster with a knack for picking the ball off?

Gronk spike: Purdue tight end Payne Durham, who coincidentally wears No. 87, made a terrific red zone catch Thursday between two defenders for a touchdown. He lost his helmet in the process but hung on to the ball, got up and did his best Rob Gronkowski impression with a monster Gronk spike.

Related Content

news

Senior Bowl defensive linemen looking to show off their versatility

The defensive line prospects at the Senior Bowl are looking to show off their versatility this week.

news

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the second day of Senior Bowl practices.

news

Hamilton talks American Team defensive backs, coaching aspirations & more

Detroit Lions defensive assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton talked to media Tuesday about coaching the American Team defensive backs, his future career aspirations and more.

news

Senior Bowl running backs expected to impress this week

This year's class of Senior Bowl running backs is expected to be one of the best in recent years and could feature as many as five NFL starters.

news

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the first day of Senior Bowl practices.

news

5 things to watch: 2023 Senior Bowl

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch during Senior Bowl practices this week.

news

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown & T Penei Sewell named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been named to the Pro Bowl Games replacing A.J. Brown and tackle Penei Sewell has been named to the Pro Bowl Games replacing Lane Johnson.

news

Anzalone on defensive finish, free agency & more

Linebacker Alex Anzalone was a big part of the Detroit Lions' defensive turnaround the second half of the season, but does he fit into the mix in 2023?

news

2022 position breakdown: Special teams

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the special teams' 2022 performance.

news

2022 position breakdown: Tight ends

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the tight ends' 2022 performance.

news

Buggs wants to be part of 'bright future' for Lions' d-line

Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs wants to be part of what he thinks is a bright future for the Detroit Lions' defensive line.

Advertising