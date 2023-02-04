Lions could look to boost interior OL depth with Senior Bowl prospect

Torrence, Schmitz and the rest of the interior guys have been rotating this week between right and left guard and even some center. Versatility is key among interior offensive linemen. Brown being able to step in and play center in place of Ragnow in 2021 and then in place of Vaitai at guard this past season is expected to earn him some money in free agency, whether that's in Detroit or elsewhere.

Detroit has built one of the best offensive lines in football and it was a big reason why the Lions enjoyed so much success on offense in 2022. Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell understand the value of being good in the trenches and how that makes every other aspect of the football team better. So expect them to take a close look at these interior offensive line prospects and if they think they can add another dominant youngster to that group they likely won't hesitate.