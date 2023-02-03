TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at Senior Bowl practices

The Senior Bowl practices have concluded and the only thing left for the players to do is strap it up on Saturday and play the game. The key part of the week for NFL talent evaluators were the three days of practices and player interviews.

So who stood out during practice this week? Here are 10 players who caught my eye:

1. OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

The Buckeyes tackle only took part in Tuesday's National Team practice, but it was a dominant enough of a performance to make the list. He's physically imposing at 6-foot-8, 375 pounds with an 89.5 inch wingspan, and when he got his hands on pass rushers they didn't get out of his grasp.

2. DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

I thought Benton had a terrific week and was one of the most consistent performers. He's got a nice combination of size, power, quick feet and strong hands. He played nose tackle at Wisconsin but showed he can be a playmaker at the three technique as well.

3. WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State