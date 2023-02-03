TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at Senior Bowl practices

The Senior Bowl practices have concluded and the only thing left for the players to do is strap it up on Saturday and play the game. The key part of the week for NFL talent evaluators were the three days of practices and player interviews.
So who stood out during practice this week? Here are 10 players who caught my eye:
1. OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
The Buckeyes tackle only took part in Tuesday's National Team practice, but it was a dominant enough of a performance to make the list. He's physically imposing at 6-foot-8, 375 pounds with an 89.5 inch wingspan, and when he got his hands on pass rushers they didn't get out of his grasp.
2. DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
I thought Benton had a terrific week and was one of the most consistent performers. He's got a nice combination of size, power, quick feet and strong hands. He played nose tackle at Wisconsin but showed he can be a playmaker at the three technique as well.
3. WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State
He was one of the fastest players based off the Zebra technology, and that was evident with his repeated big-play touchdowns in 1-on-1 drills against the DBs. He played out wide, in the slot and returned punts. He showed speed and versatility, and improved his stock.
4. DL Karl Brooks, Bowling Green
Brooks has quick feet with a terrific burst for a man who weighs over 300 pounds. He played on the edge at Bowling Green last year and was dominant playing mostly on the interior this week. Quick feet and power are a good combination to provide some pass rush at the next level from the interior.
5. RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane
At 5-foot-9, 201 pounds, Spears told detroitlions.com his goal was to prove he can be a three-down back at the next level. I thought he held his own as a blocker, was terrific as a receiver, and showed off some big-play ability in the run game. This is a really good class of running backs and Spears proved he belongs among the top names.
6. EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech
White is a really athletic big man and was a one-man wrecking crew throughout the week. He's got a great first step and really nice closing speed. He was a thorn in offensive tackles' sides and disrupted quarterbacks.
7. LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
His highlights came in coverage drills. He's got loose hips and great speed, and stuck with would-be pass catchers all week. In a pass-happy league like the NFL, Henley could find an early role as a third-down specialist.
8. TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
This is a really nice class of tight ends and Musgrave is positioning himself to potentially be the second tight end off the board after Notre Dame's Michael Mayer. He's got great size (6-5, 255) and speed, and tracks the ball really nicely with a big catch radius. He's a quarterback-friendly target.
9. G O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
A massive interior guard prospect (6-5, 337), Torrence has turned away potential bull rushers at every turn this week. He's a downhill, no-nonsense blocker in the run game who is built to help anchor a strong run game from the interior.
10. CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
Kelly (6-0, 193) comes from NFL bloodlines and was steady all week. He had a pick-six in Wednesday's National Team practice and was pretty consistent in 1-on-1 drills and 7-on-7s. He was a four-year starter at Stanford and has a lot of reps under his belt entering the NFL.