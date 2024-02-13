Detroit Lions awards | 2023 season

The 2023 NFL season is officially in the books.

Although it ended a little short of the ultimate goal, it was still a special one for the Detroit Lions, who secured their first ever NFC North title and reached the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1992.

It look a lot of standout performances and big moments to make it happen, so before we turn our focus fully to the offseason, let's give some Lions their flowers.

I asked the Detroitlions.com crew to hand out season awards, and these are the results:

MVP

Tim Twentyman: Offensive line

Detroit set single-season franchise records with 6,712 total net yards and 58 touchdowns scored in 2023. Even through injury, that group was one of the most dominant in football and the No. 1 reason the Lions were top five in the NFL in both rushing and passing.

Mike O'Hara: Quarterback Jared Goff

Production and leadership—he had it from the opening game win over the Chiefs until the finale vs. the 49ers.

PJ's Pick: Center Frank Ragnow

Ragnow's perseverance through a laundry list of injuries en route to a Pro Bowl selection, second-team All-Pro nod and grading out as PFF's best center makes him my team MVP. Goff and the offense as a whole aren't the same without 77 on the field.

Editor's Pick: Quarterback Jared Goff