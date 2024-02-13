 Skip to main content
Advertising

Detroit Lions awards | 2023 season

Feb 13, 2024 at 11:57 AM
Former Lions play Glover Quin during talking to Managing Director of DetroitLions.com Lindsay Miller during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Lindsay Miller

Managing Director Detroitlions.com

The 2023 NFL season is officially in the books.

Although it ended a little short of the ultimate goal, it was still a special one for the Detroit Lions, who secured their first ever NFC North title and reached the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1992.

It look a lot of standout performances and big moments to make it happen, so before we turn our focus fully to the offseason, let's give some Lions their flowers.

I asked the Detroitlions.com crew to hand out season awards, and these are the results:

MVP

Tim Twentyman: Offensive line

Detroit set single-season franchise records with 6,712 total net yards and 58 touchdowns scored in 2023. Even through injury, that group was one of the most dominant in football and the No. 1 reason the Lions were top five in the NFL in both rushing and passing.

Mike O'Hara: Quarterback Jared Goff

Production and leadership—he had it from the opening game win over the Chiefs until the finale vs. the 49ers.

PJ's Pick: Center Frank Ragnow

Ragnow's perseverance through a laundry list of injuries en route to a Pro Bowl selection, second-team All-Pro nod and grading out as PFF's best center makes him my team MVP. Goff and the offense as a whole aren't the same without 77 on the field.

Editor's Pick: Quarterback Jared Goff

Goff made difference-making plays all season. He led the Lions to their first NFC North title and two home playoff wins. There's a reason they were chanting Jar-ed Goff, Jar-ed Goff all over Michigan.

Offensive Player of the Year

Tim Twentyman: Quarterback Jared Goff

Goff had another stellar season finishing second among all quarterbacks in passing yards (4,575), fourth in touchdown passes (30), first in passing first downs (605) and second in 20-plus-yard completions (69). He is the perfect fit at quarterback in offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's scheme with his experience and skillset.

Mike O'Hara: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

119 catches, 1,515 yards and 10 TDs in the regular season. He earned his All-Pro selection.

PJ's Pick: Tackle Penei Sewell

A first-team All-Pro, PFF's highest-graded offensive lineman and a captain for the 2023 Lions, Sewell continued to reach new heights in just his third season. To me, he's the best offensive tackle in football and he proved it again this year.

Editor's Pick: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown is who you turn to when you need a play. 93 of his 141 catches (including postseason) went for first downs.

Related Links

Defensive Player of the Year

Tim Twentyman: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson was a menace in his second season as he earned the first of what's expected to be many Pro Bowl nods. His 121 pressures (including the playoffs) led all edge rushers this season. He also chipped in 11.5 sacks and 33 quarterback hits.

Mike O'Hara: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson

He had a good year with 11.5 sacks – and a great year with 33 quarterback hits.

PJ's Pick: Defensive back Brian Branch

Branch's rookie season shouldn't go unrecognized here - he was an impact player from Day 1 in the back end, doing his best to sure up a secondary unit with so many question marks entering the season. Whether it was at nickel, deep safety or in the box, Branch excelled as both a blitzer and in coverage this year.

Editor's Pick: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson was solid all season but really turned it up down the stretch when it mattered most. He recorded five sacks in the final two games of the regular season and had three sacks in the Lions' two playoff wins.

Most Improved

Tim Twentyman: Defensive lineman Alim McNeill

Linebacker Derrick Barnes got some consideration here too, but the way McNeill transformed his body this offseason to be quicker and play more on the other side of the line of scrimmage paid off. He set career highs in sacks (5.0) and QB hits (10) and was on his way to a Pro Bowl season if not for a late-season knee injury that cost him four games.

Mike O'Hara: Wide receiver Jameson Williams

His 2022 rookie season raised questions. He answered them in 2023 with his electrifying speed, blocking and overall ability.

PJ's Pick: Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu

It was quite the finish to 2023 for Melifonwu, coming up with two interceptions and five sacks as he started the Lions' last eight games. He's another player who showed positional versatility on the back end and made splash plays as a blitzer from different looks.

Editor's Pick: Wide receiver Jameson Williams

Williams became one of the Lions' most reliable receivers down the stretch. His speed & playmaking ability are always a threat, and he's shown he can make the tough catches. He should get even more opportunity in 2024.

Best Detroit Lions photos of 2023 season

View the best photos of the 2023 season as chosen by Detroit Lions team photographer Jeff Nguyen.

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Lions defeated the Chiefs 21-20. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 55

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Lions defeated the Chiefs 21-20. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Lions defeated the Chiefs 21-20. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Lions defeated the Chiefs 21-20. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs on September 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 55

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 55

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 55

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 55

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) scores a touchdown during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) during a NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 55

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate after an interception during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 28, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 55

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 55

Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Fans during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 55

Detroit Lions Fans during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 55

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during a NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 15, 2023 in Tampa, FL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 55

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23) during a NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 30, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 55

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate an interception during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 55

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (23), Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate an interception during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on November 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on November 19, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 55

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on November 19, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 55

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, 2023 in New Orleans. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 55

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) with Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell (44) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) with Chicago Bears linebacker Noah Sewell (44) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on December 10, 2023 Chicago. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown with Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates a touchdown with Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 55

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton during a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on December 16, 2023 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrate during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) celebrate in the locker room during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) celebrate in the locker room during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on December 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 55

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 30, 2023 in Arlington. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 55

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens (12) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 7, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) celebrate in the locker room during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) celebrate in the locker room during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 55

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 55

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 55

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) swag surfs before Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off the ball during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 55

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) swag surfs before Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off the ball during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 55

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) and scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Max Pircher (63), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates with Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) after receiving the game ball during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 55

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Max Pircher (63), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) celebrates with Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) after receiving the game ball during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during an NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Santa Clara. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 55

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during an NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Santa Clara. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Santa Clara. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 55

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Santa Clara. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Rookie of the Year

Tim Twentyman: Tight end Sam LaPorta

The second-round pick out of Iowa set the NFL record for most receptions (86) by a rookie tight end in NFL history. He finished the regular season first among all NFL tight ends in touchdown receptions (10), fourth in receptions and fifth in receiving yards (889). He joined wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as the only rookies in league history with at least 85 receptions, 850 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Mike O'Hara: Tight end Sam LaPorta

There are other worthy candidates from a sparkling 2023 draft class, but LaPorta stood out with 86 receptions, 889 yards and 10 TDs. And he blocked.

PJ's Pick: Tight end Sam LaPorta

Branch was awesome, but it's hard not to pick the guy shattering positional records as a rookie for the overall Rookie of the Year.

Editor's Pick: Tight end Sam LaPorta

There were a lot of options to consider here which is a true testament to the job GM Brad Holmes has done, but LaPorta's production as a rookie tight end was unprecedented. A well deserved sweep.

Best Play

Tim Twentyman: Amon-Ra St. Brown 27-yard TD at Tampa Bay Week 6

It was a nice catch and run by St. Brown, but the block by running back Craig Reynolds at the 18-yard line that took out two Bucs defenders and cleared the path to the end zone for St. Brown epitomized what this team was all about this season – unselfish, explosive and physical.

Mike O'Hara: Brian Branch opening night pick-six Week 1

In the Thursday night kickoff game against the Chiefs, rookie defensive back Brian Branch caught a deflected pass and returned it 50 yards for a TD in the third quarter. It was a sign of what was to come in a 21-20 win over the Chiefs in what became a magical season for the Lions.

PJ's Pick: Aidan Hutchinson's strip sack & safety against Chicago Week 11

A game-sealing defensive score to put the exclamation point on 12-point fourth quarter comeback against a division rival at home? I'd say that'll do it.

Editor's Pick: Derrick Barnes INT vs. Tampa Bay Divisional Round

Barnes' interception vs. the Buccaneers to send the Lions to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1992 is about as special as it gets. It was a good heads-up play with massive implications.

Related Content

news

321 prospects invited to 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

321 prospects have been invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Brian Branch: Rookie season a 'great stepping stone,' better things to come

news

2023 position breakdown: Tight ends

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the tight ends' 2023 performance.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 reasons to look forward to 2024 season

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 reasons why the Detroit Lions could make a return trip to the NFC Championship Game (and beyond) in 2024.
Advertising