O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 18

2015: CB Marcus Peters, Washington, by Chiefs.

Highlights: Broke in with eight interceptions as a rookie and continued to produce in his eight seasons with three teams – Chiefs, Rams, Ravens.

Bottom line: Three Pro Bowls, first team All-Pro twice and 32 career interceptions show his value. Any team drafting a cornerback at No. 18 would love to do this well.

2014: CB Calvin Pryor, Louisville, by Jets.

Highlights: Played 44 of 48 games with 38 starts in his first three seasons with the Jets and only two games without a start with the Jaguars in 2017. He was out of football after that.

Bottom line: Two of the six defensive backs drafted after Pryor in the first round were not on NFL regular-season rosters in 2022. 2014 was a tough year for drafting defensive backs late in the first round.

2013: S Eric Reid, LSU, by 49ers.

Highlights: Played 99 games with the 49ers (70) and Panthers (29), with 98 starts. Made the Pro Bowl as a rookie with four of his 11 career interceptions. He retired after his seventh season.