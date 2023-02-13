O'HARA: A history of who's been available at 18

Not all of the gems in the NFL draft are found in the top of the first round.
The Detroit Lions have the 18th pick in this year's draft, and it's been deep in defensive backs and linemen on both sides of the ball in the last 10 years.
The Lions have done well drafting in that range, adding two key players to their offensive line. Left tackle Taylor Decker was taken 16th in 2016 and center Frank Ragnow was taken 20th in 2018.
Following are the players drafted with the 18th pick in the last 10 drafts – from 2022-2013, with their highlights and the bottom line on how they have fared.
2022: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas, by Titans.
Highlights: Played 11 games with six starts. Produced when he was on the field – 33 receptions, 444 yards, one TD, and averaged 13.5 yards per catch.
Bottom line: Sixth receiver drafted in the first round. A good value pick.
2021: DL Jaelan Phillips, Miami (Fla.), by Dolphins.
Highlights: Played all 17 games in his first two seasons, and produced 15.5 sacks in the two seasons combined.
Bottom line: Kwity Paye of Michigan, taken three picks later by the Colts, has 10 sacks combined in his first two seasons. The Dolphins made the right pick.
2020: T Austin Jackson, USC, by Dolphins.
Highlights: Played 30 games with 28 starts combined at left tackle in his first two seasons, but only two games in 2022 because of injuries.
Bottom line: A quality pick by the Dolphins. Bad luck with injury.
2019: C Garrett Bradbury, N.C. State, by Vikings.
Highlights: Started all 16 games his first two seasons, missed four games in 2021, and five in 2022 because of injuries.
Bottom line: Immediate help on a good offensive team.
2018: CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville, by Packers.
Highlights: Two Pro Bowls and 10 interceptions – with a career-high of five in 2022 – in his five seasons.
Bottom line: Alexander was the fourth defensive back taken in a position that had depth. The Packers got it right.
2017: CB Adoree' Jackson, USC, by Titans.
Highlights: Four seasons with the Titans, then two with Giants. Injuries the last four seasons have cut his playing time.
Bottom line: Three career interceptions. Effective return man earlier in his career.
2016: C Ryan Kelly, Alabama, by Colts.
Highlights: Three straight Pro Bowls, from 2019-21, for a team that had one of the league's top running games in that period.
Bottom line: Kelly was the only center taken in the first round in 2016. Smart choice by the Colts.
2015: CB Marcus Peters, Washington, by Chiefs.
Highlights: Broke in with eight interceptions as a rookie and continued to produce in his eight seasons with three teams – Chiefs, Rams, Ravens.
Bottom line: Three Pro Bowls, first team All-Pro twice and 32 career interceptions show his value. Any team drafting a cornerback at No. 18 would love to do this well.
2014: CB Calvin Pryor, Louisville, by Jets.
Highlights: Played 44 of 48 games with 38 starts in his first three seasons with the Jets and only two games without a start with the Jaguars in 2017. He was out of football after that.
Bottom line: Two of the six defensive backs drafted after Pryor in the first round were not on NFL regular-season rosters in 2022. 2014 was a tough year for drafting defensive backs late in the first round.
2013: S Eric Reid, LSU, by 49ers.
Highlights: Played 99 games with the 49ers (70) and Panthers (29), with 98 starts. Made the Pro Bowl as a rookie with four of his 11 career interceptions. He retired after his seventh season.
Bottom line: Offensive linemen dominated this 2013 first round. Four of the first seven players drafted and six of the first 11 were offensive linemen. Only one quarterback (E.J. Manuel, 16th overall by the Bills) was drafted in the first round.