Goff talks Ben Johnson return, next step for Lions' offense & more

Feb 09, 2023 at 07:00 AM
PHOENIX – Fresh off his third Pro Bowl appearance, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is in Phoenix this week for the Super Bowl as the Detroit Lions nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Goff checked in with Detroitlions.com in Phoenix and talked about offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's return after interviewing for head coaching jobs, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown trending toward superstar status, expectations for wide receiver Jameson Williams and much more.

On the return of Johnson: "It's huge having him back and being able to have some good continuity heading into the offseason and having a guy that knows us and we know him. Don't have to learn a new system and all the success we were able to have last year, it's huge."

On the next step for the Lions' offense in 2023: "It's consistency. There were times this year where our run game was really good, and our pass game was just OK. Then the inverse where our pass game was really good, and our run game was just OK. How do we bring it all together and get a little more consistent where everything is firing on all cylinders every week?

On all five of his starting offensive linemen being under contract for 2023: "It's extremely important. It eases my mind knowing those guys are going to be there. I was so lucky to play behind them this year and hopefully that can continue, and we can keep them all for as long as we can. It's been a lot of fun and I think the foundation has been set and our standards have been set and it'll only go up."

On St. Brown reaching superstar status among NFL receivers: "I couldn't agree more. He's entering that part of his career where he's coming into his own. I think that Year 1 to Year 2 is where you see that. From him, certainly you saw that last offseason and into the season. Can he continue to improve and continue to do all the right things? I've got my money on yes. It's fun to work with him and be on his side."

On getting to work with Jameson Williams this offseason: "I'm excited to get to work with him this offseason and get on the same page and really feel good about things heading into training camp. He has the talent and everything you want in a receiver. I think it's just going to come to putting it all together with our offense.

"I don't see that not happening. I think he's got what you want mentality-wise. He can take it to the house from anywhere and that's a very special trait. We say it, but there's only counting on one hand guys in the league that can do that. When you have that, and he has the will and fight and toughness and likes blocking it all points in the right direction for him."

On taking part in last week's revamped Pro Bowl: "Totally fun. Seeing St. Brown and Penei (Sewell) – and for Frank (Ragnow) it was really his first one because his first was the COVID year. Seeing them experience that and being able to experience that with them was so much fun. I thought the game was really well done and thought it was really fun for us as players. It was fun for us as quarterbacks. There was a little bit of a learning curve with the different types of games you played but it was really fun."

On his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination: "It means a whole lot. Being able to represent our team and represent a part of the NFL. Represent doing more than playing on Sunday. I had a lot of fun this year with the FATE program and being able to assist those kids in their college endeavors. It's been a lot of fun. It's been a lot of fun and very rewarding to me. Being able to work with those kids is the most fun part."

