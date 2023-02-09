Hutchinson says rookie season was 'just a little appetizer'

Hutchinson and linebacker James Houston are the first set of rookie teammates in NFL history to each have at least 8.0 sacks in the same season. They are also the first set of rookie teammates to each have a game with 3.0 sacks in the same season.

"We've got so many young guys in the room it's ridiculous," Hutchinson said. "I just think all around the board we are young. Give everyone one more year and it's just like we're going to get that much better and that much better and that much better. I feel amazing going into Year 2. I feel like I'm about to light it up, dude."