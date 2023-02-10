Jacobs working to improve his ball skills this offseason

"As soon as the offseason hit, I knew one thing I really needed to do is go tell my DB trainer, I think it was finding the ball," Jacobs said. "I'm there every time and as soon as I ended the season, I called him and said, 'Hey, if you can help me find the ball we'll be millionaires around here.'

"It's the truth. We've been working on that a lot. Finding the ball is the most important part of my game right now."

Jacobs said he expects Lions general manager Brad Holmes to add talent and depth to the secondary this offseason and is looking forward to the competition.