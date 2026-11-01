RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

Recap: On an afternoon when the Detroit Lions' potent offense found points tough to come by, especially early, Detroit's defense and special teams stepped up their game in a total team win. The Minnesota Vikings were previously undefeated before the Lions' 19-15 victory at Ford Field Sunday.
Detroit's defense allowed just 266 total yards and 15 points, the fewest they've allowed all season, coming up with a key takeaway from cornerback D.J. Reed and three sacks on Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray.
After a slow start that saw the Lions score just six points in the first half on 25- and 37-yard Jake Bates field goals, Detroit's offense found some traction in the second half, especially running the football.
Jahmyr Gibbs gave the Lions a 12-7 lead late in the third on a 30-yard touchdown run. It was Gibbs' longest run of the season and his 10th touchdown of the season as he joins Barry Sanders as the only players in team history to have at least 10 touchdowns in four straight seasons.
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 1 in Detroit.
Minnesota retook the lead midway through the fourth quarter on a T.J. Hockenson eight-yard touchdown catch. Jordan Addison added a two-point conversion catch to give the Vikings a 15-12 lead.
Detroit's offense leaned on the run game and put a heck of a drive together led by Gibbs and Sione Vaki. Gibbs ran it three times for 35 yards and Vaki three times for 27 yards setting up the Lions at the Minnesota 7-yard line.
Quarterback Jared Goff found wide receiver Jameson Williams in the back of the end zone from there for the game winner. It was Goff's 29th consecutive game throwing a touchdown.
Detroit's defense forced a three-and-out on the next Vikings possession and Goff and the offense ran out the clock from there. Detroit improved to 5-2 on the season and 2-0 in the division.
QB comparison: Goff finished completing 18 of his 25 pass attempts for 176 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The interception was his first of the season. He had an 88.1 passer rating and threw a couple blocks down the field in the run game.
Murray completed 17-of-29 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and an 89.7 rating. He rushed four times for 35 yards.
Impact moment: After Minnesota took a 15-12 lead late in the fourth quarter, Detroit's offense went to work on the ground.
Gibbs 17 yards, Vaki five yards, Vaki 12 yards, Vaki 10 yards, Gibbs nine yards and Gibbs nine yards. That set the Lions up at Minnesota's seven-yard line where Goff hit Williams for the touchdown.
Detroit finished with 230 rushing yards in the contest with Gibbs accounting for 153 and Vaki 65.
Key stat: The Lions' defense held Minnesota to just 3-for-10 on third down.
Injury report: Early in the fourth quarter, veteran linebacker Jack Campbell was injured making a tackle on a short completion to Hockenson. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.
Center Cade Mays left the game in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return. Veteran Juice Scruggs, who started the first five games of the season at center while Mays rehabbed a wrist injury, stepped in and played the rest of the game.
Running back and kickoff returner Jacob Saylors left the game in the second quarter with a neck injury and did not return. Cornerback Khalil Dorsey filled his role next to DeAndre Carter in the kick-return game.
Edge rusher DJ Wonnum left the game late in the second quarter after taking a hit from teammate Brian Branch attempting a tackle.
Branch also left the game after the hit and headed straight to the locker room. Both were ruled out at halftime.
Linebacker Jimmy Rolder left the game with a hamstring injury on the same play Campbell got injured. Rolder did not return. Reed left the game in the fourth quarter with a hip injury suffered during a key fourth-down pass breakup.
Up next: at Miami, Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. (FOX)