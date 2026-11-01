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RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

Nov 01, 2026 at 04:40 PM
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Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Recap: On an afternoon when the Detroit Lions' potent offense found points tough to come by, especially early, Detroit's defense and special teams stepped up their game in a total team win. The Minnesota Vikings were previously undefeated before the Lions' 19-15 victory at Ford Field Sunday.

Detroit's defense allowed just 266 total yards and 15 points, the fewest they've allowed all season, coming up with a key takeaway from cornerback D.J. Reed and three sacks on Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray.

After a slow start that saw the Lions score just six points in the first half on 25- and 37-yard Jake Bates field goals, Detroit's offense found some traction in the second half, especially running the football.

Jahmyr Gibbs gave the Lions a 12-7 lead late in the third on a 30-yard touchdown run. It was Gibbs' longest run of the season and his 10th touchdown of the season as he joins Barry Sanders as the only players in team history to have at least 10 touchdowns in four straight seasons.

Lions vs. Vikings Week 8 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 1 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions long snapper Hogan Hatten (49) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors (25) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Miles Frazier (71), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), and Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Eric O'Neill (66) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver DeAndre Carter (86) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Tyler Conklin (83) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions safety Chuck Clark (36) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) intercepts a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) celebrate with Detroit Lions fans after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) celebrate with Detroit Lions fans after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) celebrate with fans after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) and Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) celebrate with fans after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), and Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4), Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) and Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (6) celebrate after an interception during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks a field goal during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates (39) kicks off during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
105 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
106 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41), and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
113 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44), Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33), Detroit Lions wide receiver Tay Martin (17), Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41), and Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
114 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske (53) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
115 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
117 / 175

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
118 / 175

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
119 / 175

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) and Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrate after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
120 / 175

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (91) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Derrick Moore (8) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
124 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
125 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
126 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
127 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jimmy Rolder (41) sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) , Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
128 / 175

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) , Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions defensive back Christian Izien (5) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
131 / 175

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
132 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions via AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
134 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
135 / 175

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
137 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
144 / 175

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
146 / 175

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
147 / 175

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard (50) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (57) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) and Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Blake Miller (76) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany (73) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)
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Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
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Minnesota retook the lead midway through the fourth quarter on a T.J. Hockenson eight-yard touchdown catch. Jordan Addison added a two-point conversion catch to give the Vikings a 15-12 lead.

Detroit's offense leaned on the run game and put a heck of a drive together led by Gibbs and Sione Vaki. Gibbs ran it three times for 35 yards and Vaki three times for 27 yards setting up the Lions at the Minnesota 7-yard line.

Quarterback Jared Goff found wide receiver Jameson Williams in the back of the end zone from there for the game winner. It was Goff's 29th consecutive game throwing a touchdown.

Detroit's defense forced a three-and-out on the next Vikings possession and Goff and the offense ran out the clock from there. Detroit improved to 5-2 on the season and 2-0 in the division.

QB comparison: Goff finished completing 18 of his 25 pass attempts for 176 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The interception was his first of the season. He had an 88.1 passer rating and threw a couple blocks down the field in the run game.

Murray completed 17-of-29 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and an 89.7 rating. He rushed four times for 35 yards.

Impact moment: After Minnesota took a 15-12 lead late in the fourth quarter, Detroit's offense went to work on the ground.

Gibbs 17 yards, Vaki five yards, Vaki 12 yards, Vaki 10 yards, Gibbs nine yards and Gibbs nine yards. That set the Lions up at Minnesota's seven-yard line where Goff hit Williams for the touchdown.

Detroit finished with 230 rushing yards in the contest with Gibbs accounting for 153 and Vaki 65.

Key stat: The Lions' defense held Minnesota to just 3-for-10 on third down.

Injury report: Early in the fourth quarter, veteran linebacker Jack Campbell was injured making a tackle on a short completion to Hockenson. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

Center Cade Mays left the game in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return. Veteran Juice Scruggs, who started the first five games of the season at center while Mays rehabbed a wrist injury, stepped in and played the rest of the game.

Running back and kickoff returner Jacob Saylors left the game in the second quarter with a neck injury and did not return. Cornerback Khalil Dorsey filled his role next to DeAndre Carter in the kick-return game.

Edge rusher DJ Wonnum left the game late in the second quarter after taking a hit from teammate Brian Branch attempting a tackle.

Branch also left the game after the hit and headed straight to the locker room. Both were ruled out at halftime.

Linebacker Jimmy Rolder left the game with a hamstring injury on the same play Campbell got injured. Rolder did not return. Reed left the game in the fourth quarter with a hip injury suffered during a key fourth-down pass breakup.

Up next: at Miami, Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. (FOX)

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