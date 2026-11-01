RECAP: Lions vs. Vikings

Injury report: Early in the fourth quarter, veteran linebacker Jack Campbell was injured making a tackle on a short completion to Hockenson. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

Center Cade Mays left the game in the first half with an ankle injury and did not return. Veteran Juice Scruggs, who started the first five games of the season at center while Mays rehabbed a wrist injury, stepped in and played the rest of the game.

Running back and kickoff returner Jacob Saylors left the game in the second quarter with a neck injury and did not return. Cornerback Khalil Dorsey filled his role next to DeAndre Carter in the kick-return game.

Edge rusher DJ Wonnum left the game late in the second quarter after taking a hit from teammate Brian Branch attempting a tackle.

Branch also left the game after the hit and headed straight to the locker room. Both were ruled out at halftime.

Linebacker Jimmy Rolder left the game with a hamstring injury on the same play Campbell got injured. Rolder did not return. Reed left the game in the fourth quarter with a hip injury suffered during a key fourth-down pass breakup.