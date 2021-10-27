NOTEBOOK: Swift emerging as a clear threat in passing game

Swift totaled 144 scrimmage yards in Detroit's loss to the Rams this week with 97 receiving yards (on eight receptions) and 48 rushing, also with a touchdown.

On the year, Kamara has 419 rushing yards, 241 receiving yards and five total touchdowns in six games, for a total of 660 scrimmage yards. That's 110 scrimmage yards per game.

Swift, who splits carries with Jamaal Williams in Detroit, has 262 rushing yards and 391 receiving yards, with five total touchdowns for a total of 653 scrimmage yards. That comes out to 93.3 scrimmage yards per game.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell saw first-hand how Kamara grew into the player he is today while coaching in New Orleans from 2016-20, and sees some similarities with Swift.

"I think he's got game-changing ability," Campbell said of Swift. "I do see similarities. They are similar in that regard that they can both somewhat take a game over. I think they have that ability, though they are different athletically."

Kamara has terrific strength and balance, and is highly intelligent, per Campbell. He says Swift is smart player as well, but his game is more about speed and explosion, though Swift's been known to run a defender over from time to time, too.

Detroit's record for receptions and receiving yards from the running back position in a single season is 80 catches and 697 yards, which Theo Riddick set in 2015.

Swift is on pace for 102 receptions and 950 receiving yards this season.

Only four running backs in NFL history have caught 100 passes in a season (McCaffrey - twice, Matt Forte, Larry Centers and LaDainian Tomlinson), though it should be noted Swift has an extra game to accomplish the feat with the league now playing 17 games.