Despite missing time on COVID-19 list, Seibert has been steady for Lions

The first time Seibert went to kick he found a field in Royal Oak and kicked at a tree. Seibert was just driving around looking for a place to kick that looked flat, so that's where he went.

"Maintaining a safe physical distance, my wife would throw the ball back to me and that's how we did that," Seibert said. "It's different, but we made it work."

Later he found a turf field, one punter Jack Fox told him about that is where he kicks away from the team's Allen Park facility in the summer. So Seibert upgraded to that field and said it worked out great because no one was there and he didn't have to worry about being around people.