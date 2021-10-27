Week 8 opponent: What the Eagles are saying

7. When a team converts an onside kick and successfully runs two fake punts, like Detroit did in Los Angeles last week, Sirianni said it's prudent to look at both the scouted and un-scouted looks they present an opponent on tape.

"Obviously, when a team puts stuff on tape like that, we have to be ready for it," Sirianni said of Detroit. "We don't want to be the ones that it happens to like it happened last week. Lot of respect for coach (Lions special teams coordinator Dave) Fipp and his special teams units. He's been good for a real long time. We have to be ready in all phases, but especially there on special teams."