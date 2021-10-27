Week 8 opponent: What the Eagles are saying

Oct 27, 2021
Tim Twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Philadelphia Eagles' players and coaches talking about ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:

1. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni took part in a conference call with Detroit media Wednesday and was asked about Lions running back D'Andre Swift. Sirianni said his defense has to be aware of where Swift lines up and where he's going to be at all times. Sirianni said it's the same thought process when playing running backs like Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey, who are also terrific players in the passing game, like Swift is proving to be.

2. The Lions traded Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay to the Eagles before the 2020 season. Slay was a great player in Detroit for a lot of years and has continued that in Philadelphia. His two-interception game a couple weeks back helped the Eagles beat the Panthers. Sirianni said he loves Slay's personality and the leadership he brings to the Eagles. Slay covers the opponent's leading receiver every week, and continues to be a playmaker. Expect Slay to be motivated for Sunday's matchup in Detroit.

3. Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr completed 31-of-34 passes against the Eagles in a Raiders win last week. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said he plans to change up some things coverage-wise against the Lions Sunday.

"I need to change some coverages up and challenge a little bit more," he told philadelphiaeagles.com "Get a little tighter. Get closer to people. Close windows. Pre-snap disguise. Post-snap disguise. What are we trying to do with the coverages? That needs to get corrected because you can't play winning football when the ball doesn't hit the ground."

4. Eagles running back Miles Sanders, who left Sunday's game in Las Vegas with an ankle injury, is "week to week." Sirianni said it would be a stretch to have him back for Sunday's game against the Lions. Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott will see increased roles if Sanders doesn't play.

5. The Eagles have a new No. 2 quarterback for this week's matchup in Detroit. Philadelphia traded Joe Flacco to the New York Jets this week and have named Gardner Minshew as their new backup behind Jalen Hurts.

6. Like the Rams coaches talked about last week, the Eagles and Sirianni don't view the Lions as an 0-7 team. Sirianni said he respects the talent on this Lions team and respects the coaching staff, led by Dan Campbell. He said anyone in this league is capable of beating anyone in any given week, and he appreciates how hard, tough and together Detroit's played nearly all their opponents this season.

7. When a team converts an onside kick and successfully runs two fake punts, like Detroit did in Los Angeles last week, Sirianni said it's prudent to look at both the scouted and un-scouted looks they present an opponent on tape.

"Obviously, when a team puts stuff on tape like that, we have to be ready for it," Sirianni said of Detroit. "We don't want to be the ones that it happens to like it happened last week. Lot of respect for coach (Lions special teams coordinator Dave) Fipp and his special teams units. He's been good for a real long time. We have to be ready in all phases, but especially there on special teams."

