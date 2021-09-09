NOTEBOOK: Staley says no rep count for Swift Sunday

It seems like any concerns about running back D'Andre Swift's availability for Sunday's game vs. San Francisco are long gone.

Swift, who missed most of training camp with a groin injury, has been back at practice full-go for the last couple weeks now, and he was a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

"I think Swift has been looking good in practice. He's been doing good," running backs coach Duce Staley said Thursday. "Happy to get him back out there and see that juice and that energy and he's been showing it the last couple days."

Staley said there isn't currently a plan to go into Sunday with a rep count on Swift.

"I don't know how to do that," Staley said. "I'm very bad at counting reps. If he's out there being productive ... I don't know how to take him off. I get caught up in the game. He's going to get caught up in the game. Every good running back that I know anyway, once he starts feeling it, you don't want to pull him off. We count reps Monday."

In 13 games as a rookie, Swift rushed for 521 yards (4.6 average) with eight touchdowns. He also caught 46 balls for another 357 yards and two scores.