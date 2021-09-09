O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan thinks he has a roster built for the long haul.

That's an advantage over most other teams, Shanahan said when he spoke to the media after roster cut-down day.

"This is the third year in a row that I feel we have a chance in every game we're in," Shanahan said. "That's all you can ask for from a talent standpoint. I don't feel like everyone, year in and year out, always does have a chance.

"To be there three years in a row … I feel real good about it."

The 49ers are in a good spot as they begin the 2021 NFL season against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday. They have talent on both sides of the ball, and Shanahan has one of the keenest offensive minds in the league.

But the specter of injuries, and how they can reduce a roster to rubble – as happened to the 49ers last year – is ever present.