O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: San Francisco 49ers

Sep 09, 2021 at 08:00 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan thinks he has a roster built for the long haul.

That's an advantage over most other teams, Shanahan said when he spoke to the media after roster cut-down day.

"This is the third year in a row that I feel we have a chance in every game we're in," Shanahan said. "That's all you can ask for from a talent standpoint. I don't feel like everyone, year in and year out, always does have a chance.

"To be there three years in a row … I feel real good about it."

The 49ers are in a good spot as they begin the 2021 NFL season against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday. They have talent on both sides of the ball, and Shanahan has one of the keenest offensive minds in the league.

But the specter of injuries, and how they can reduce a roster to rubble – as happened to the 49ers last year – is ever present.

And hanging over the 49ers is the question of when, not if, rookie Trey Lance will take over at quarterback for injury-prone veteran Jimmy Garoppolo.

Meet the Opponent: San Francisco 49ers

Meet this weeks opponents, the San Francisco 49ers.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Offensive Coordinator: Mike McDaniel Defensive Coordinator: DeMeco Ryans Special Teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower
1 / 29

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Offensive Coordinator: Mike McDaniel

Defensive Coordinator: DeMeco Ryans

Special Teams Coordinator: Richard Hightower

Ric Tapia/AP2021
WR Brandon Alyuk Backed up by Mohamed Sanu Sr., Jauan Jennings and Jalen Hurd
2 / 29

WR Brandon Alyuk

Backed up by Mohamed Sanu Sr., Jauan Jennings and Jalen Hurd

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
LT Trent Williams Backed up by Jaylon Moore and Shon Coleman
3 / 29

LT Trent Williams

Backed up by Jaylon Moore and Shon Coleman

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
LG Laken Tomlinson
4 / 29

LG Laken Tomlinson

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Alex Mack Backed up by Jake Brendel
5 / 29

C Alex Mack

Backed up by Jake Brendel

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG Daniel Brunskill Backed up by Aaron Banks
6 / 29

RG Daniel Brunskill

Backed up by Aaron Banks

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT Mike McGlinchey Backed up by Tom Compton
7 / 29

RT Mike McGlinchey

Backed up by Tom Compton

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE George Kittle Backed up by Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner
8 / 29

TE George Kittle

Backed up by Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Deebo Samuel Backed up by Trent Sherfield
9 / 29

WR Deebo Samuel

Backed up by Trent Sherfield

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Raheem Mostert Backed up by Trey Sermon, JayMycal Hasty and Elijah Mitchell
10 / 29

RB Raheem Mostert

Backed up by Trey Sermon, JayMycal Hasty and Elijah Mitchell

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB Kyle Juszczyk
11 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Jimmy Garoppolo Backed up by Trey Lance
12 / 29

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Backed up by Trey Lance

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LDE Arik Armstead Backed up by Dee Ford
13 / 29

LDE Arik Armstead

Backed up by Dee Ford

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LDT Javon Kinlaw Backed up by Kentavius Street and Darrion Daniels
14 / 29

LDT Javon Kinlaw

Backed up by Kentavius Street and Darrion Daniels

Jeff Chiu/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RDT D.J. Jones Backed up by Kevin Givens and Zach Kerr
15 / 29

RDT D.J. Jones

Backed up by Kevin Givens and Zach Kerr

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
RDE Nick Bosa Backed up by Samson Ebukam and Arden Key
16 / 29

RDE Nick Bosa

Backed up by Samson Ebukam and Arden Key

Aaron M. Sprecher/Aaron M. Sprecher, 2021
SAM Azeez Al-Shaair Backed up by Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
17 / 29

SAM Azeez Al-Shaair

Backed up by Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Jeff Chiu/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
MIKE Fred Warner
18 / 29

MIKE Fred Warner

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WILL Dre Greenlaw Backed up by Marcell Harris
19 / 29

WILL Dre Greenlaw

Backed up by Marcell Harris

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB Emmanuel Moseley Backed up by Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir
20 / 29

LCB Emmanuel Moseley

Backed up by Ambry Thomas and Deommodore Lenoir

Gregory Trott
RCB Jason Verrett
21 / 29

RCB Jason Verrett

Terrell Lloyd/A2020
NB K'Waun Williams
22 / 29

NB K'Waun Williams

Alika Jenner/Alika Jenner
FS Jimmie Ward
23 / 29

FS Jimmie Ward

D. Ross Cameron/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
SS Tavon Wilson Backed up by Talanoa Hufanga
24 / 29

SS Tavon Wilson

Backed up by Talanoa Hufanga

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
P/H Mitch Wishnowsky
25 / 29

P/H Mitch Wishnowsky

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K Robbie Gould
26 / 29

K Robbie Gould

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR Brandon Alyuk
27 / 29

PR Brandon Alyuk

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
KOR Elijah Mitchell
28 / 29

KOR Elijah Mitchell

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Taybor Pepper
29 / 29

LS Taybor Pepper

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here is a look at the 49ers – 2020 injuries, offense, defense and their QB question:

Injuries: Without them, the 49ers might not have dropped from a 13-3 won-loss record and a trip to the Super Bowl in 2019 to 6-10 and out of the playoff race early in 2020. They certainly didn't help.

The carnage started in the opener and continued throughout the season.

Among the key injuries:

Defense: Outside linebacker Dee Ford went out for the season in the opener with neck and back injuries. Defensive ends Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas (signed with the Raiders in 2021) went out for the season in Game 2 with knee injuries. Cornerback Richard Sherman played only five games.

Offense: Garoppolo played only six games. He had seven TD passes, five interceptions and a 3-3 won-loss record. Make of him what you will, the 49ers were 3-7 without him.

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle and running back Raheem Mostert missed eight games. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel missed nine.

Related Links

Bottom line: The cumulative effect of injuries is reflected in the won-loss record. The 49ers were 4-4 at the halfway point, with a chance to make the playoffs as a wild card (the Bears made it at 8-8).

They skidded to a 2-6 record in the second half to finish 6-10 and last in the NFC West.

Offense: The Lions know what to expect from the 49ers. Stopping it is another matter.

"There are few that do a better job than Shanahan, and he's got weapons," said head coach Dan Campbell. "It starts with Kittle. The things they are able to do … mix up the run game, play pass, and a lot of eye candy to try to get you on your heels.

"This is a huge test for us. It's a good team, and it's a well-coached team."

Outside linebacker Romeo Okwara, the Lions' leader with 10 sacks last year, said it's important not to get tricked by the 49ers with their formations and motion.

"They do a lot of window dressing," Okwara said. "The biggest thing is training our eyes. Film study is going to be huge all week."

Defense: The impact of injuries is evident in comparing a relatively healthy roster in 2019 to the 2020 unit.

In 2019 the 49ers had 48 sacks, 87 tackles for loss and 93 quarterback hits. They dropped to 30 sacks, 67 tackles for loss and 72 QB hits in 2020.

"DeMeco Ryans (the new defensive coordinator) is putting his own kind of spin or flavor on this defense," Campbell said. "It's an attacking style defense. They've got certainly some pieces up front.

"They have a damn good middle linebacker (Fred Warner), and a pretty good secondary."

This makes for a good first test of 2021 for the Lions' offensive line to protect QB Jared Goff and open lanes for the running backs.

49ers QB question: There is no assurance one way or another if Lance will get some playing time. A chipped bone in his passing (right) hand in the preseason could delay his debut.

When asked if he expects Lance to play, Okwara replied:

"I have no clue, but we're going to be prepped if he gets out there. I think everyone knows he can use his legs."

Related Content

news

O'HARA: How Benson's preseason success took him from Denver to Detroit

Wide receiver Trinity Benson's road to Detroit started when he made a pledge this year to do everything he could in training camp and the preseason to make an impression on the Denver Broncos.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: 2021 season preview

Mike O'Hara previews the Detroit Lions' 2021 season.
news

O'HARA: Decker entering 2021 season as longest-tenured Lion

Age is a relative statistic, and offensive tackle Taylor Decker is a relatively old, experienced player on the Detroit Lions' roster.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Preseason Week 3

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Preseason Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts
news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 27-17 preseason loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

O'HARA: Bullock looking for longevity with Lions

Randy Bullock would like to add another sizable link to the Detroit Lions' chain of kickers that is short on numbers but long on durability.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 25 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
news

O'HARA: Okudah learning the value of having a short memory on the field

Cornerback Jeff Okudah is learning the value of having a short memory as he is about to begin his second season with the Detroit Lions.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 24 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
news

O'HARA: Reeves-Maybin getting an opportunity to expand his role

Jalen Reeves-Maybin is getting more time at linebacker after being used primarily on special teams his first four seasons.
news

TIM AND MIKE: August 23 practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions practice.
Advertising