10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

9. Lynn admitted there were times in his past where he maybe got too stubborn trying to run the football. He wants to run, and thinks that can be a strength for Detroit's offense with their collection of offensive linemen and running backs, but he said he's evolved as a play caller and is striving for balance.

He referenced a play with the Chargers when they were in Pittsburgh in the AFC Championship. They got to the goal line, and when they got there all season long they ran 40 blast with 100 percent success. Pittsburgh knew they were running it and stuffed it in the backfield. Lynn said it was a hard lesson to learn, but it taught him he has to mix it up in this league to be successful on offense.