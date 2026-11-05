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Practice Report

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Lions at Dolphins practice report: Nov. 5

Nov 05, 2026 at 03:59 PM
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Jack CampbellLBNeckNPNP
Cade MaysCAnkleNPNP
D.J. ReedCBHipNPNP
DJ WonnumEDGEConcussionNPNP
Kerby JosephSKneeLPLP
Jacob SaylorsRBNeckLPLP
Amon-Ra St. BrownWRRibLPLP
Brian BranchDBConcussionLPFP
Amen OgbongbemigaLBToeLPFP
Rock Ya-SinCBCrampsFPFP

*The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.

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