Lions at Dolphins Week 9 preview | The Official Detroit Lions Podcast

In this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast, Lions team reporter Brooke Kirchhofer and lead writer Tim Twentyman discuss how Detroit has to prepare for Miami following their Week 8 win over Minnesota, talk with Dolphins ESPN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques about Miami's reset and young roster and sit down with wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Brooke and Tim discuss the Lions' health heading into Week 9 after several players stepped up in Sunday's contest vs. the Vikings. They discuss how the 'next man up' mentality will apply to this week's matchup with Miami on the road, pointing out edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein, linebacker Derrick Barnes and rookie edge rusher Derrick Moore as players who may be called upon again. Tim also talks about how running back Sione Vaki earned trust from his coaches and teammates vs. Minnesota with his 11-carry and 65-rushing yard performance. He and Brooke discuss Jahmyr Gibbs’ continued success. Focusing back on Sunday's game, Brooke and Tim analyze what the Dolphins have done well so far this season and how they remind the Lions of the kind of team they were in 2021 and 2022.

Marcel first discusses the shift to the blue-collar mentality in Miami and the reset the team implemented for the 2026 season. Part of that reset is the number of rookies and young talent on the roster, and Marcel points out a few players in their first or second seasons fans can keep their eyes on. He also talks about quarterback Malik Willis' progress throughout the 2026 season and how the bye week was beneficial for him. Brooke, Tim and Marcel discuss the matchups between the Lions' offense and Dolphins' defense. They wrap up Marcel's interview discussing how Miami has already shown signs of what the team can be in the future and the glue pieces on the roster that contribute to that.

Jameson joins the podcast and first talks about the team rallying and playing for linebacker Jack Campbell. He also discusses his love for the game and how the offense brings everyone on the field together to celebrate big plays. Jameson explains how his relationships with head coach Dan Campbell, associate head coach/wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery and quarterback Jared Goff have progressed over his career.

Brooke and Tim conclude this episode discussing what the keys of the game are for the Lions as they head to Florida to face the Dolphins on Sunday.

Highlights from this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast: