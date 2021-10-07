O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer's Monday press conference sounded like the echoes of what we heard on the same day from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Both were looking for bright spots after suffering through the first four games with breakdowns on defense, stall-outs on offense and big plays by their opponents.

The result: A 1-3 won-loss record for the Vikings, and 0-4 for the Lions going into Sunday's game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

"There are a lot of things throughout the course of these four games that we haven't done enough, but we're darn close," Zimmer said at his press conference.

"I keep seeing with my eyes – the offense, how good they can be. And the defense, how much they've improved and they're playing together.

"We were giving up 30-some points per game the first two weeks. Last week it was 17, this week 14.

"I see the progress we're making. It may not show up in the wins and losses. If you stick to the grindstone, it will.