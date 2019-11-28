The Notebook

NOTEBOOK: Lions need to find a way to build confidence

Nov 28, 2019 at 06:05 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

After another close loss of one score or less Thursday to the Bears, 24-20, Lions head coach Matt Patricia said after the game that somehow and some way this team needs to find a way to break through and find a way to win some of these close games.

"Our team is one of the toughest teams that I've probably ever been around," Patricia said. "This team fights probably like no other team that I've ever seen. We have to find a way to win and we have to find a way to kind of break through that thing that's stopping us right now and smash that, so we can get this thing going."

The Lions have led in every game they've played this year, yet sit at 3-8-1 and in last place in the NFC North.

Putting his finger on exactly what that thing that's preventing Detroit from winning close games is has been difficult.

The tangible things are obviously cleaning up the mistakes late in games, which showed up again Thursday, whether it be penalties, physical mistakes or missed assignments.

Patricia said players need to step up and make a couple more plays, and coaches have to teach things better to get the mistakes cleaned up.

"I think it's just that situation where we get one of those and that happens, and the confidence that comes with it and all of that, that takes off," Patricia said.

"I've been around a lot of teams, been around a lot of great teams, and I certainly know in all of those teams there is usually something that helps kind of break that and build the confidence, and we just haven't really had it yet, and we're still pushing to get it."

The Lions have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention after Thursday's loss, and now have one more month to try and find a way to break through at the end of games and attempt to build some of that confidence up to finish the season.

MCKISSIC ON 3RD AND 1

Early in the fourth quarter with the game tied 17-17, the Lions faced a 3rd and 1 at the Chicago 5-yard line. The Lions ran J.D. McKissic on a run to the right. He was tackled for no gain, forcing Detroit to kick a short field goal to take a 20-17 lead.

Why not run the bigger and more physical Bo Scarbrough, who was having another fine game in the backfield for Detroit (83 yards on 21 attempts)?

"Well, there was a penalty (defensive offside) the play before that, right? So, there was a situation where we trying to figure out exactly what the third down down-and-distance was, so we had the personnel out because the clock was running, and they were trying to figure out the spot and everything like that," Patricia said.

"Once we got all of that organized and saw what it was, we didn't want to sub late."

Patricia said he still had a lot of confidence McKissic could pick up the yard.

"The clock was moving, and we were waiting for them to get it spotted and then made the decision once we headed out there," Patricia said. "It was like, 'We have a good personnel group out there, let's go.'"

HOCKENSON INJURY

A pretty meaningless 1-yard reception in the final minute of the game along the left sideline might have been costly for the Lions' offense.

It was a pass from David Blough to rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson, whose leg looked to get caught under him when he was tackled by Bears linebacker Roquan Smith.

Doctors and trainers attended to Hockenson on the sideline, looking at his lower body. Detroit never announced an injury update for Hockenson since the injury occurred so late in the game.

He was spotted on crutches after the game.

Lions vs. Bears Week 13 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Week 13 game at Ford Field on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit.

Barry Sanders with the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan #MIKIDSCAN sweepstakes winner before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Barry Sanders with the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan #MIKIDSCAN sweepstakes winner before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Eddie Murray and Tim Allen before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Eddie Murray and Tim Allen before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Matthew Stafford with his twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Matthew Stafford with his twin daughters Sawyer and Chandler before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Barry Sanders before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and Barry Sanders before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Tim Allen and Barry Sanders before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Tim Allen and Barry Sanders before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Barry Sanders with Grant and Gary Vich, who is attending his 50th consecutive Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. Gary Vich (Detroit Lions via AP).
Barry Sanders with Grant and Gary Vich, who is attending his 50th consecutive Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day game before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. Gary Vich (Detroit Lions via AP).

Danny Amendola before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Danny Amendola before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

T.J. Hockenson before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
T.J. Hockenson before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Ty Johnson smiles before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Ty Johnson smiles before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Tavon Wilson before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Tavon Wilson before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Jarrad Davis before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Jarrad Davis before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Jahlani Tavai before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Jahlani Tavai before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Da'Shawn Hand before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Da'Shawn Hand before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) smiles before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) smiles before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions in the tunnel for introductions before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions in the tunnel for introductions before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions in the tunnel for introductions before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions in the tunnel for introductions before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) takes the field during introductions before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) takes the field during introductions before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) take the field during introductions before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) take the field during introductions before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Jimmie Allen performs the National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Jimmie Allen performs the National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks off to start a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks off to start a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defense celebrates a stop during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defense celebrates a stop during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a 75-yard touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a 75-yard touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a 75-yard touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a 75-yard touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a 75-yard touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a 75-yard touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a 75-yard touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a 75-yard touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a 75-yard touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a 75-yard touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a 75-yard touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a 75-yard touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) hands Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) the ball from his first career touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) hands Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) the ball from his first career touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) holds on a kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) holds on a kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) and Detroit Lions linebacker Steve Longa (54) pursue an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (49) and Detroit Lions linebacker Steve Longa (54) pursue an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) celebrates recovering an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) celebrates recovering an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) avoids pressure during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) avoids pressure during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) runs for a first down during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) runs for a first down during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) makes a tackle on punt coverage during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) makes a tackle on punt coverage during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) celebrates a tackle on punt coverage with Detroit Lions linebacker Steve Longa (54) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) celebrates a tackle on punt coverage with Detroit Lions linebacker Steve Longa (54) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) celebrates a stop during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) celebrates a stop during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) celebrates a stop during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) celebrates a stop during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) and the defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) and the defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Mike Daniels (96) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40), Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) and the defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40), Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) and the defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5), Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) and Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5), Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) and Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) and Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) and Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions fan during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions fan during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) and Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) celebrates a special teams tackle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) celebrates a special teams tackle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) rushes the passer during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) rushes the passer during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) intercepts a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates an interception with the defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates an interception with the defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates an interception during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) celebrates an interception during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) runs for a first down during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) runs for a first down during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) celebrates a sack with Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) celebrates a sack with Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

EXTRA POINTS

  • Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. lead the NFL in touchdown receptions with nine apiece.
  • Scarbrough has rushed for 55-plus yards in each of his first three NFL games, joining Barry Sanders (1989), Billy Sims (1980) and Mel Farr (1967) as the only Lions players to do so.

