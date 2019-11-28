NOTEBOOK: Lions need to find a way to build confidence

After another close loss of one score or less Thursday to the Bears, 24-20, Lions head coach Matt Patricia said after the game that somehow and some way this team needs to find a way to break through and find a way to win some of these close games.

"Our team is one of the toughest teams that I've probably ever been around," Patricia said. "This team fights probably like no other team that I've ever seen. We have to find a way to win and we have to find a way to kind of break through that thing that's stopping us right now and smash that, so we can get this thing going."

The Lions have led in every game they've played this year, yet sit at 3-8-1 and in last place in the NFC North.

Putting his finger on exactly what that thing that's preventing Detroit from winning close games is has been difficult.

The tangible things are obviously cleaning up the mistakes late in games, which showed up again Thursday, whether it be penalties, physical mistakes or missed assignments.

Patricia said players need to step up and make a couple more plays, and coaches have to teach things better to get the mistakes cleaned up.

"I think it's just that situation where we get one of those and that happens, and the confidence that comes with it and all of that, that takes off," Patricia said.

"I've been around a lot of teams, been around a lot of great teams, and I certainly know in all of those teams there is usually something that helps kind of break that and build the confidence, and we just haven't really had it yet, and we're still pushing to get it."